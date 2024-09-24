Vote: Who should be SBLive Ohio's high school Athlete of the Week (9/24/2024)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive/SI’s Ohio high school Athlete of the Week for September 15-21. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Voting will conclude Monday, Sept. 30, at 11:59 p.m.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
1. Matt Brown, Westlake boys golf
Helped the Demons win the St. Edward’s Invitational at Greyhawk Golf Course with a leading score of 77.
2. Kennedy Crandall, Fairview girls volleyball
The senior recorded her 500th career kill in a 3-1 victory against Wellington.
3. Samuel Darmaine, Springboro boys cross country
Won the Fairmont Firebird Invitational with a time of 15:42.40.
4. Marquise Davis, Cleveland Heights football
The Kentucky commit had a stat-stuffer performance in a 35-27 loss against Mentor with 335 rushing yards on 33 carries and three touchdowns.
5. Brayton Feister, Archbishop Hoban football
Rushed for 160 yards on 16 carries and scored three touchdowns to help defeat St. Ignatius 45-14.
6. Anthony Fortunato, Green football
With 26 seconds remaining, the senior wide receiver made a catch off of a deflected play to score the game-winning touchdown and seal a 21-17 victory over Jackson.
7. Isaiah Fox, Toledo Central Catholic football
Went 9-for-12 for 216 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Crusaders to a 41-6 victory over De La Salle Collegiate (MI).
8. Ja’Meir Gamble, Massillon football
Led the Tigers’ offense with 148 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-21 win over St. Edward.
9. Nolan Good, Avon football
Finished with 191 passing yards and three touchdowns in a 38-7 victory against North Ridgeville.
10. Elija Guttman, Cincinnati Country Day football
Threw for 205 yards and four touchdowns to help the Nighthawks defeat Clermont Northeastern 55-27.
11. Brice Johnson, Zane Trace football
Led the running backs with 106 yards and two scores en route to a 23-20 win over Piketon.
12. Haley Johnson, Corelain girls tennis
Went 5-1 in her matches and won the First Singles title at the Coaches Classic Tournament at Mason High School.
13. Matt Ponatoski, Archbishop Moeller football
The junior quarterback had a record-breaking performance in a 45-37 win over rival St. Xavier. Ponatoski threw for 321 yards and six touchdowns to tie a program record for most touchdown passes in a single game. He also became the Crusader’s all-time leader in career passing yards with 4,959.
14. Kali Wallace, Claymont girls cross country
The sophomore was the Sandy Valley Invitational meet champion and broke her own school record with a time of 18.38.74.
15. Zavier Wheeler, Minerva football
The senior kicker nailed field goals from 22, 42 and 34 yards and hit an extra point to help defeat St. Thomas Aquinas 16-7 to earn the Lions’ first victory since 2020.
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive | @sblivesports
