Bixby vs. Owasso Set for College Stadium Rematch in 2025 Season Opener
When the 2025 Oklahoma high school football season kicks off the week of August 28, one of the state’s most anticipated match-ups will take center stage at a collegiate venue.
Bixby and Owasso, two perennial Class 6A-Division I contenders, will face off at the University of Tulsa’s H.A. Chapman Stadium, the Tulsa World reported this week. The showdown will serve as a rematch of the 2024 Class 6A-Division I state championship, a game that ended in dramatic fashion with Bixby escaping with a 43-42 victory after dropping their season opener to the Rams.
Battle of the Burbs Returns to Tulsa
Dubbed the Battle of the Burbs, the annual clash between these Tulsa-area giants has drawn massive crowds in recent years. Chapman Stadium previously hosted the 2022 and 2023 editions, with the 2022 game drawing nearly 22,000 fans. Last year’s contest moved to Owasso High School, but demand has prompted a return to the Golden Hurricane’s 30,000-seat venue.
Bixby: A Nationally Power
Bixby, which has claimed 10 state championships in the last 11 years, has built one of the most dominant programs in the country, and the 2025 Spartans figure to once again be among the nation's elite high school programs.
They return standout quarterback Carson Kirby, who threw for 2,976 yards and 34 touchdowns last season, as well as a host of Power Four-level talent, including:
• Kaeden Penny – 4-star OT, Class of 2026
• Trey McGothlin – LB, Oklahoma State commit
• Cord Nolan – LB, Texas Tech commit
• Emory Snyder – S, West Virginia commit
Owasso Reloaded with Elite Defense
The Rams are just as loaded, especially on the defensive side. Their 2026 class is headlined by two Oklahoma State commits:
• Tajh Overton – DT
• Carter Langderfer - S
Offensively, Owasso returns veteran QB Drew Frankenfield, who posted 2,671 yards and 35 touchdowns as a junior.
A Statement Game to Open the Season
With both teams expected to contend for the OSSAA Class 6A-Dvision I title, this opener sets the tone for the entire state and will draw national attention. Expect a playoff-like atmosphere — and possibly another classic — when these two collide under the college lights in Tulsa.