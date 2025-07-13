High School

Bixby vs. Owasso Set for College Stadium Rematch in 2025 Season Opener

Oklahoma powerhouses to clash at University of Tulsa’s Chapman Stadium in a rematch of last year’s instant classic

Bixby and Owasso, who battled in a thrilling 2024 Oklahoma Class 6A Division 1 state championship game, will meet in a huge season-opening rematch on August. 28 at the University of Tulsa.
/ BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When the 2025 Oklahoma high school football season kicks off the week of August 28, one of the state’s most anticipated match-ups will take center stage at a collegiate venue.

Bixby and Owasso, two perennial Class 6A-Division I contenders, will face off at the University of Tulsa’s H.A. Chapman Stadium, the Tulsa World reported this week. The showdown will serve as a rematch of the 2024 Class 6A-Division I state championship, a game that ended in dramatic fashion with Bixby escaping with a 43-42 victory after dropping their season opener to the Rams.

Battle of the Burbs Returns to Tulsa

Dubbed the Battle of the Burbs, the annual clash between these Tulsa-area giants has drawn massive crowds in recent years. Chapman Stadium previously hosted the 2022 and 2023 editions, with the 2022 game drawing nearly 22,000 fans. Last year’s contest moved to Owasso High School, but demand has prompted a return to the Golden Hurricane’s 30,000-seat venue.

Bixby: A Nationally Power

Bixby, which has claimed 10 state championships in the last 11 years, has built one of the most dominant programs in the country, and the 2025 Spartans figure to once again be among the nation's elite high school programs.

They return standout quarterback Carson Kirby, who threw for 2,976 yards and 34 touchdowns last season, as well as a host of Power Four-level talent, including:

Kaeden Penny – 4-star OT, Class of 2026
Trey McGothlin – LB, Oklahoma State commit
Cord Nolan – LB, Texas Tech commit
Emory Snyder – S, West Virginia commit

Bixby's Carson Kirby returns as the Spartans quarterback after passing for 2,976 yards and 34 touchdowns last fall.
Bixby's Carson Kirby (5) returns as the Spartans quarterback after passing for 2,976 yards and 34 touchdowns last fall. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Owasso Reloaded with Elite Defense

The Rams are just as loaded, especially on the defensive side. Their 2026 class is headlined by two Oklahoma State commits:

• Tajh Overton – DT
• Carter Langderfer - S

Offensively, Owasso returns veteran QB Drew Frankenfield, who posted 2,671 yards and 35 touchdowns as a junior.

A Statement Game to Open the Season

With both teams expected to contend for the OSSAA Class 6A-Dvision I title, this opener sets the tone for the entire state and will draw national attention. Expect a playoff-like atmosphere — and possibly another classic — when these two collide under the college lights in Tulsa.

Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

