Tate Taylor Picks Texas Tech Amid Record-Breaking Sprint Career
Wreck ’em on the track, wreck ’em in Lubbock. Tate Taylor, the fastest high school sprinter in U.S. history and 2025 Gatorade National Track and Field Player of the Year, announced Sunday he’s committing to Texas Tech.
Taylor, a senior at John M. Harlan High School in San Antonio, told High School On SI’s MycKena Guerrero that the Red Raiders felt like the right fit after spending time with the program.
“Tech for me was one big family, but not a normal family, a hungry one,” Taylor told Guerrero. “Everybody there was just as good as me or better and wanted to prove something on their own there on the track or field. And really after my visit I knew that’s where I needed to be.”
While committing to Texas Tech, Taylor has not closed the door on a potential professional path, leaving his next steps flexible as he continues to evaluate his options.
A Season That Redefined High School Sprinting
Taylor’s Gatorade National honor capped one of the most extraordinary prep seasons in U.S. sprint history.
At the Class 6A state meet, he ran a wind-legal 9.92 seconds in the 100-meter dash, breaking Christian Miller’s national record of 9.93 and becoming the fastest U.S. high school athlete ever in the event. Hours later, he completed an unprecedented double by winning the 200 meters in 20.14.
His résumé also includes a 20.46 indoor national record at the Nike Indoor Nationals and a 10.10 victory at the Nike Outdoor Nationals. Taylor is the only high school sprinter ever to rank in the all-time U.S. top three in both the 100 and 200 meters.
Only one other high school boys sprinter has run sub-10 in the 100, and just four athletes — three-time Olympic medalist Noah Lyles, Olympic gold medalist Michael Norman, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and Olympian/NCAA champion Roy Martin — have run 20.14 or faster in the 200. No other prep athlete ranks in the top three all-time in both events.
From Uncertainty to Decision
Earlier this year, after being named the Gatorade National Player of the Year, Taylor said he was still weighing whether to turn professional or attend college.
“They’re both very important to me,” he told High School on SI at the time. “Going to college would be a great experience. Me and my coach have not necessarily decided yet, but we are thinking on the lines of that if we continue on the same path we are on now, then going pro would be the more reasonable option.”
Reflecting on his progression, Taylor said competing at the highest level has shaped his mindset for what comes next.
“It had shaped my mindset to easily realize that I can do this and it will not be simple,” Tate said. “However, it’s very doable, so let’s just go do it and have fun.”
Faith, Roots and What Comes Next
Taylor said his faith has remained central throughout the recruiting process and the pressure that comes with national recognition.
“This one is just as simple as trusting God’s plan and understanding that he will get you through anything he throws your way,” Tate said. “Don’t even worry about it and give it to Him. He will guide you.”
Coming from San Antonio, Taylor said his upbringing will continue to shape how he represents himself at Texas Tech.
“Being a San Antonio and Dallas-Fort Worth kid you really adjust and learn how to be you while also being able to bond and have fun with the people around you,” Tate said. “Not being afraid to show where you come from and rep your people anywhere. I plan to do that by simply doing me, and just being myself.”
In addition to his accomplishments on the track, Taylor has maintained a strong GPA in the classroom, reinforcing the balance that made him one of the most decorated prep athletes of his generation.
When asked about the legacy he hopes to leave, Taylor kept his answer simple.
“That Jesus is King and through the Lord Christ all things are possible for he or she who believes,” Tate said. “The legacy is through Him.”