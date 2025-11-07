Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 7, 2025
There are 75 games scheduled across the Oklahoma City metro area this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the weekend is Bixby as they travel to take on Norman.
Oklahoma City High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7, 2025
There are 68 Oklahoma City high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, November 7, 2025. The first game, Alva vs Newkirk, starts at 6:00 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by Carl Albert vs Altus at 7:00 PM. The final game, Crossings Christian vs Dickson, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Oklahoma City metro games:
Alva vs. Newkirk
Anadarko vs. North Rock Creek
Apache vs. Texhoma
Bartlesville vs. Capitol Hill
Beggs vs. Dibble
Bethany vs. Madill
Bethel vs. Heavener
Bishop McGuinness vs. MacArthur
Blackwell vs. Jones
Blanchard vs. Chickasha
Broken Arrow vs. Westmoore
Carl Albert vs. Altus
Carnegie vs. Mangum
Casady vs. Hennessey
Cashion vs. Fairview
Catoosa vs. Cushing
Central vs. Snyder
Chandler vs. Dewey
Chisholm vs. Crooked Oak
Choctaw vs. Northwest Classen
Christian Heritage vs. Hobart
Classen vs. Guymon
Clinton vs. Douglass
Comanche vs. Holdenville
Cordell vs. Southwest Covenant
Crescent vs. Hooker
Crossings Christian vs. Dickson
Deer Creek vs. Mustang
Del City vs. Pryor
Duncan vs. Midwest City
Edmond Santa Fe vs. Norman North
El Reno vs. Western Heights
Elmore City-Pernell vs. Velma-Alma
Enid vs. Moore
Frederick vs. Stratford
Guthrie vs. Lawton
Harrah vs. Tuttle
Heritage Hall vs. Star-Spencer
Hinton vs. Sayre
Hugo vs. Prague
Kellyville vs. Meeker
Kingfisher vs. Plainview
Konawa vs. Wayne
Lexington vs. Marietta
Lindsay vs. Washington
Luther vs. Stroud
Mannford vs. Sulphur
Marshall vs. Noble
McAlester vs. Shawnee
McLoud vs. Perkins-Tryon
Merritt vs. Watonga
Millwood vs. Perry
Minco vs. Okemah
Mooreland vs. Thomas-Fay-Custer
Mount St. Mary vs. Oklahoma Christian
Muskogee vs. Putnam City North
Norman vs. Bixby
Nowata vs. Tonkawa
Pauls Valley vs. Purcell
Piedmont vs. Putnam City
Ponca City vs. Putnam City West
Regent Prep vs. Wewoka
Ringling vs. Rush Springs
Stillwater vs. Southmoore
Tecumseh vs. Ardmore
Walters vs. Wynnewood
Yukon vs. Owasso
