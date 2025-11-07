High School

Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 7, 2025

Get Oklahoma City metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continues on Friday, November 7

Okmulgee Bulldogs vs Checotah Wildcats - Aug 29, 2025 / Jim Weber

There are 75 games scheduled across the Oklahoma City metro area this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Scoreboard. 

The marquee matchup of the weekend is Bixby as they travel to take on Norman.

Oklahoma City High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7, 2025

There are 68 Oklahoma City high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, November 7, 2025. The first game, Alva vs Newkirk, starts at 6:00 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by Carl Albert vs Altus at 7:00 PM. The final game, Crossings Christian vs Dickson, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Oklahoma City metro games:

Alva vs. Newkirk

Anadarko vs. North Rock Creek

Apache vs. Texhoma

Bartlesville vs. Capitol Hill

Beggs vs. Dibble

Bethany vs. Madill

Bethel vs. Heavener

Bishop McGuinness vs. MacArthur

Blackwell vs. Jones

Blanchard vs. Chickasha

Broken Arrow vs. Westmoore

Carl Albert vs. Altus

Carnegie vs. Mangum

Casady vs. Hennessey

Cashion vs. Fairview

Catoosa vs. Cushing

Central vs. Snyder

Chandler vs. Dewey

Chisholm vs. Crooked Oak

Choctaw vs. Northwest Classen

Christian Heritage vs. Hobart

Classen vs. Guymon

Clinton vs. Douglass

Comanche vs. Holdenville

Cordell vs. Southwest Covenant

Crescent vs. Hooker

Crossings Christian vs. Dickson

Deer Creek vs. Mustang

Del City vs. Pryor

Duncan vs. Midwest City

Edmond Santa Fe vs. Norman North

El Reno vs. Western Heights

Elmore City-Pernell vs. Velma-Alma

Enid vs. Moore

Frederick vs. Stratford

Guthrie vs. Lawton

Harrah vs. Tuttle

Heritage Hall vs. Star-Spencer

Hinton vs. Sayre

Hugo vs. Prague

Kellyville vs. Meeker

Kingfisher vs. Plainview

Konawa vs. Wayne

Lexington vs. Marietta

Lindsay vs. Washington

Luther vs. Stroud

Mannford vs. Sulphur

Marshall vs. Noble

McAlester vs. Shawnee

McLoud vs. Perkins-Tryon

Merritt vs. Watonga

Millwood vs. Perry

Minco vs. Okemah

Mooreland vs. Thomas-Fay-Custer

Mount St. Mary vs. Oklahoma Christian

Muskogee vs. Putnam City North

Norman vs. Bixby

Nowata vs. Tonkawa

Pauls Valley vs. Purcell

Piedmont vs. Putnam City

Ponca City vs. Putnam City West

Regent Prep vs. Wewoka

Ringling vs. Rush Springs

Stillwater vs. Southmoore

Tecumseh vs. Ardmore

Walters vs. Wynnewood

Yukon vs. Owasso

View full Oklahoma City metro scoreboard

