Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025
There are 74 games scheduled across the Oklahoma City metro area this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Mustang traveling to take on Jenks, and Carl Albert hosting Noble.
Oklahoma City High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 63 Oklahoma City high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, October 10, 2025. The first game, Mustang vs Jenks, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Noble vs Carl Albert at 7:00 PM. The final game, Lone Grove vs Sulphur, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on ourOklahoma City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Oklahoma City metro games:
Alva vs. Stroud
Allen vs. Wewoka
Altus vs. Marshall
Anadarko vs. Purcell
Apache vs. Thomas-Fay-Custer
Beggs vs. Holdenville
Bethany vs. Tuttle
Bishop McGuinness vs. Midwest City
Blackwell vs. Chisholm
Blanchard vs. Tecumseh
Bridge Creek vs. Elgin
Broken Arrow vs. Edmond Santa Fe
Burns Flat-Dill City vs. Empire
Cache vs. Weatherford
Capitol Hill vs. Putnam City North
Carl Albert vs. Noble
Carnegie vs. Southwest Covenant
Casady vs. Kellyville
Cashion vs. Hooker
Chandler vs. Webster
Chickasha vs. Harrah
Choctaw vs. Southmoore
Christian Heritage vs. Stratford
Clinton vs. Elk City
Coalgate vs. Community Christian
Comanche vs. Dibble
Cordell vs. Texhoma
Coweta vs. Shawnee
Crescent vs. Fairview
Crooked Oak vs. Jones
Crossings Christian vs. Marlow
Cushing vs. Oologah
Davis vs. Tishomingo
Deer Creek vs. Moore
Del City vs. Hale
Douglass vs. Woodward
Edmond Memorial vs. Yukon
El Reno vs. Guthrie
Elmore City-Pernell vs. Konawa
Enid vs. Norman
Frederick vs. Hobart
Healdton vs. Rush Springs
Hennessey vs. Meeker
Heritage Hall vs. Kingfisher
Hinton vs. Watonga
Hollis vs. Snyder
Jenks vs. Mustang
Kiefer vs. Prague
Lawton vs. Western Heights
Lexington vs. Lindsay
Lone Grove vs. Sulphur
Mangum vs. Mooreland
Merritt vs. Sayre
Minco vs. Wynnewood
Mount St. Mary vs. Perry
Northwest Classen vs. Stillwater
Nowata vs. Morrison
Okemah vs. Walters
Owasso vs. Westmoore
Page vs. Ponca City
Pauls Valley vs. North Rock Creek
Pawhuska vs. Tonkawa
Union vs. Norman North
