Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025

There are 74 games scheduled across the Oklahoma City metro area this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include Mustang traveling to take on Jenks, and Carl Albert hosting Noble.

Oklahoma City High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025

There are 63 Oklahoma City high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, October 10, 2025. The first game, Mustang vs Jenks, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Noble vs Carl Albert at 7:00 PM. The final game, Lone Grove vs Sulphur, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on ourOklahoma City Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Oklahoma City metro games:

Alva vs. Stroud

Allen vs. Wewoka

Altus vs. Marshall

Anadarko vs. Purcell

Apache vs. Thomas-Fay-Custer

Beggs vs. Holdenville

Bethany vs. Tuttle

Bishop McGuinness vs. Midwest City

Blackwell vs. Chisholm

Blanchard vs. Tecumseh

Bridge Creek vs. Elgin

Broken Arrow vs. Edmond Santa Fe

Burns Flat-Dill City vs. Empire

Cache vs. Weatherford

Capitol Hill vs. Putnam City North

Carl Albert vs. Noble

Carnegie vs. Southwest Covenant

Casady vs. Kellyville

Cashion vs. Hooker

Chandler vs. Webster

Chickasha vs. Harrah

Choctaw vs. Southmoore

Christian Heritage vs. Stratford

Clinton vs. Elk City

Coalgate vs. Community Christian

Comanche vs. Dibble

Cordell vs. Texhoma

Coweta vs. Shawnee

Crescent vs. Fairview

Crooked Oak vs. Jones

Crossings Christian vs. Marlow

Cushing vs. Oologah

Davis vs. Tishomingo

Deer Creek vs. Moore

Del City vs. Hale

Douglass vs. Woodward

Edmond Memorial vs. Yukon

El Reno vs. Guthrie

Elmore City-Pernell vs. Konawa

Enid vs. Norman

Frederick vs. Hobart

Healdton vs. Rush Springs

Hennessey vs. Meeker

Heritage Hall vs. Kingfisher

Hinton vs. Watonga

Hollis vs. Snyder

Jenks vs. Mustang

Kiefer vs. Prague

Lawton vs. Western Heights

Lexington vs. Lindsay

Lone Grove vs. Sulphur

Mangum vs. Mooreland

Merritt vs. Sayre

Minco vs. Wynnewood

Mount St. Mary vs. Perry

Northwest Classen vs. Stillwater

Nowata vs. Morrison

Okemah vs. Walters

Owasso vs. Westmoore

Page vs. Ponca City

Pauls Valley vs. North Rock Creek

Pawhuska vs. Tonkawa

Union vs. Norman North

