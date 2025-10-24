Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025
There are 77 games scheduled across the Oklahoma City metro area this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Bixby as they travel to face Mustang, and Lawton vs Carl Albert.
Oklahoma City High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 70 Oklahoma City high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, October 24, 2025. The first game, Caney Valley vs Morrison, starts at 7:00 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by Carl Albert vs Lawton at 7:00 PM. The final game, Wynnewood vs Frederick, starts at 9:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Oklahoma City metro games:
Alva vs. Kellyville
Altus vs. Plainview
Anadarko vs. Lawton
Ardmore vs. Bethany
Bethel vs. Kiefer
Bishop McGuinness vs. Southeast
Bixby vs. Mustang
Blanchard vs. Tuttle
Bristow vs. McLoud
Cache vs. Clinton
Caney Valley vs. Morrison
Carl Albert vs. Lawton
Carnegie vs. Cordell
Cashion vs. Sayre
Central vs. Burns Flat-Dill City
Central vs. Newkirk
Chandler vs. Kingfisher
Chickasha vs. Tecumseh
Chisholm vs. Stroud
Christian Heritage vs. Okemah
Classen vs. Midwest City
Coalgate vs. Davis
Comanche vs. Davis
Community Christian vs. Luther
Crescent vs. Watonga
Crossings Christian vs. Lindsay
Cushing vs. Oklahoma Union
Deer Creek vs. Norman
Del City vs. Tahlequah
Dibble vs. Tishomingo
Douglass vs. Elgin
Edison vs. Western Heights
Edmond Memorial vs. Westmoore
Edmond North vs. Enid
Edmond Santa Fe vs. Owasso
Eisenhower vs. Northwest Classen
El Reno vs. Marshall
Elmore City-Pernell vs. Apache
Fairview vs. Hinton
Frederick vs. Wynnewood
Guthrie vs. Tuttle
Harrah vs. Madill
Hennessey vs. Luther
Heritage Hall vs. Pauls Valley
Hobart vs. Minco
Holdenville vs. Community Christian
Hooker vs. Merritt
Jones vs. Millwood
Kingston vs. Prague
Konawa vs. Wilson
Lexington vs. Washington
Little Axe vs. Marietta
MacArthur vs. Newcastle
Mangum vs. Texhoma
Meeker vs. Noble
Miami vs. Cushing
Moore vs. Tahlequah
Mooreland vs. Apache
Mount St. Mary vs. Casady
Norman North vs. Yukon
North Rock Creek vs. Kingfisher
Oklahoma Christian vs. Blackwell
Oklahoma Christian vs. Perry
Piedmont vs. Southmoore
Ponca City vs. Bartlesville
Putnam City vs. Stillwater
Putnam City North vs. Sapulpa
Ringling vs. Konawa
Rush Springs vs. Wayne
Shawnee vs. MacArthur
Southwest Covenant vs. Thomas-Fay-Custer
Stratford vs. Walters
Talihina vs. Wewoka
Tonkawa vs. Oklahoma Union
Waurika vs. Snyder
View full Oklahoma City metro scoreboard
