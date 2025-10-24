High School

Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025

Get Oklahoma City metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continues on Friday, October 24

Edmond North throws a pass scrambles during the the high school football game between Edmond North and Bixby at Edmond North in Edmond, Okla., Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025.
Edmond North throws a pass scrambles during the the high school football game between Edmond North and Bixby at Edmond North in Edmond, Okla., Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 77 games scheduled across the Oklahoma City metro area this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include Bixby as they travel to face Mustang, and Lawton vs Carl Albert.

Oklahoma City High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025

There are 70 Oklahoma City high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, October 24, 2025. The first game, Caney Valley vs Morrison, starts at 7:00 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by Carl Albert vs Lawton at 7:00 PM. The final game, Wynnewood vs Frederick, starts at 9:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Oklahoma City metro games:

Alva vs. Kellyville

Altus vs. Plainview

Anadarko vs. Lawton

Ardmore vs. Bethany

Bethel vs. Kiefer

Bishop McGuinness vs. Southeast

Bixby vs. Mustang

Blanchard vs. Tuttle

Bristow vs. McLoud

Cache vs. Clinton

Caney Valley vs. Morrison

Carl Albert vs. Lawton

Carnegie vs. Cordell

Cashion vs. Sayre

Central vs. Burns Flat-Dill City

Central vs. Newkirk

Chandler vs. Kingfisher

Chickasha vs. Tecumseh

Chisholm vs. Stroud

Christian Heritage vs. Okemah

Classen vs. Midwest City

Coalgate vs. Davis

Comanche vs. Davis

Community Christian vs. Luther

Crescent vs. Watonga

Crossings Christian vs. Lindsay

Cushing vs. Oklahoma Union

Deer Creek vs. Norman

Del City vs. Tahlequah

Dibble vs. Tishomingo

Douglass vs. Elgin

Edison vs. Western Heights

Edmond Memorial vs. Westmoore

Edmond North vs. Enid

Edmond Santa Fe vs. Owasso

Eisenhower vs. Northwest Classen

El Reno vs. Marshall

Elmore City-Pernell vs. Apache

Fairview vs. Hinton

Frederick vs. Wynnewood

Guthrie vs. Tuttle

Harrah vs. Madill

Hennessey vs. Luther

Heritage Hall vs. Pauls Valley

Hobart vs. Minco

Holdenville vs. Community Christian

Hooker vs. Merritt

Jones vs. Millwood

Kingston vs. Prague

Konawa vs. Wilson

Lexington vs. Washington

Little Axe vs. Marietta

MacArthur vs. Newcastle

Mangum vs. Texhoma

Meeker vs. Noble

Miami vs. Cushing

Moore vs. Tahlequah

Mooreland vs. Apache

Mount St. Mary vs. Casady

Norman North vs. Yukon

North Rock Creek vs. Kingfisher

Oklahoma Christian vs. Blackwell

Oklahoma Christian vs. Perry

Piedmont vs. Southmoore

Ponca City vs. Bartlesville

Putnam City vs. Stillwater

Putnam City North vs. Sapulpa

Ringling vs. Konawa

Rush Springs vs. Wayne

Shawnee vs. MacArthur

Southwest Covenant vs. Thomas-Fay-Custer

Stratford vs. Walters

Talihina vs. Wewoka

Tonkawa vs. Oklahoma Union

Waurika vs. Snyder

View full Oklahoma City metro scoreboard

Published
