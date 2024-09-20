Oklahoma high school cancels football game after racial slur
The Oklahoman newspaper reports that the Tishomingo High School homecoming football game, scheduled for Friday night against Antlers High, has been canceled by the Tishomingo Public Schools superintendent after six Tishomingo students appeared in a photo displaying a racial slur on social media.
The post, which went viral, shows six boys wearing Scrabble tiles spelling out a racial slur.
"Racism and discrimination, in any form, will never be tolerated or accepted on our campus and is not reflective of the values of our students, school, or community," said superintendent Brandon Moreland. "Our student body and staff include community members from all backgrounds, races, and religions, which is one of many aspects that makes our campus exceptional."
The announcement came late Thursday afternoon. In addition to the game, the homecoming parade was also canceled due to "safety and security" concerns.
"While it is unfortunate that the actions of a few are impacting a longstanding tradition enjoyed by many in our community, discussions with our local law enforcement partners reinforce the district's decision to cancel, prioritizing the safety of Tishomingo and Antlers students, fans, and participants," read a notice announcing the cancellations.
Although it has not been confirmed, some posts on social media identified the students in the photo as members of the football team. As part of spirit week activities, all students were told to wear a black t-shirt and they would receive random Scrabble titles to attach to the shirts.