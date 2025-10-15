Kaydin Jones Leaving Name in Jenks High School Record Books
One Oklahoma high school football player is doing his best to leave an incredible mark on the state’s record books.
Kaydin Jones, a senior at Jenks High School, set the school record for rushing yards in a game, touchdowns in a game, all-purpose yards in a game and touchdowns in a career this past week. Jenks posted a thrilling 55-48 victory over Mustang to improve to 5-1.
And Jones was behind much of that production.
The recent Kansas commit who flipped from Oklahoma State ran for 445 yards and scored eight touchdowns. He finished with 549 all-purpose yards and now has 67 touchdowns in his career.
All of those are now records that belong to Jones at Jenks. He passed Trey’Vonne Barr’e and Zack Langer on the school’s career touchdowns scored list, as both sat at the top with 61.
Kaydin Jones Climbing School Career Yardage List
He climbing the school’s career rushing yardage chart, which is topped by Barr’e at 4,714. Jones is now second with 3,931, moving ahead of Chris Adkins, Chris Jones and Langer in recent weeks.
Jones, a multi-sport athlete, decommitted from Oklahoma State after veteran head coach Mike Gundy was fired earlier this year. He started his career at Broken Arrow, rushing for 1,264 yards and 11 touchdowns as a freshman.
Jenks Has Several Games Left to be Played
During his sophomore season, Jones had 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns, going over 2,200 all-purpose yards that year. Last season, he ran for 1,483 yards and 17 TDs.
According to 247Sports, Jones has 28 offers including from programs such as Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor and Arizona State.
Jones and Jenks head to Deer Creek on Thursday. They have three more regular season games left before the playoffs begin.