Oklahoma (OSSAA) High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - November 24, 2025
Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Oklahoma high school football playoffs
The 2025 Oklahoma high school football playoffs began on Friday, November 14, and they continue on November 21.
High School On SI has brackets for every Class in the OSSAA high school football playoffs.
The OSSAA playoffs culminate with the state championships on December 13.
Oklahoma (OSSAA) High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - November 28, 2025
2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class 6A-I Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)
2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class 6A-II Football Bracket
2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class 5A Football Bracket
2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class B-I Football Bracket
2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class B-II Football Bracket
2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class C Football Bracket
