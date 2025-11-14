Oklahoma (OSSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 14, 2025
There are 88 games scheduled across Oklahoma on Friday, November 14. You can follow every game live on our Oklahoma High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the weekend is Duncan vs Carl Albert.
Oklahoma High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 14
This weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Oklahoma high school football playoffs continue.
OSSAA Class 6A-I Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 5 Class 6A-I high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, November 14, 2025. The first game, Norman North vs Mustang, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Norman vs Union at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 6A-I Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class 6A-2 Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 6 Class 6A-2 high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, November 14, 2025. The first game, Yukon vs Deer Creek, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Northwest Classen vs Muskogee at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 6A-2 Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class 5A Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 10 Class 5A high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, November 14, 2025. The first game, Noble vs MacArthur, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Duncan vs Carl Albert at 7:00 PM. The final game, Sallisaw vs Grove, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 5A Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class 4A Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 12 Class 4A high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, November 14, 2025. The first game, Altus vs Newcastle, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Wagoner vs Broken Bow at 7:00 PM. The final game, Berryhill vs Holland Hall, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 4A Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class 3A Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 10 Class 3A high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, November 14, 2025. The game of the week is highlighted by Seminole vs Heritage Hall at 7:00 PM. The final game, Hugo vs Metro Christian, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 3A Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class 2A-II Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 8 Class 2A - II high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, November 14, 2025. The first game, Beggs vs Stroud, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Keys vs Vian at 7:00 PM. The final game, Dibble vs Hennessey, starts at 7:00 PM.You can follow every game on our Class 2A-II Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class 2A-I Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 8 Class 2A-I high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, November 14, 2025. The first game, Little Axe vs Jones, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Chisholm vs Washington at 7:00 PM.You can follow every game on ourClass 2A-I Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class A-II Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 13 Class A-II high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, November 14, 2025. The first game, Covington-Douglas vs Wilson, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Regent Prep vs Hominy at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class A-II Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class A-I Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 13 Class A-I high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, November 14, 2025. The first game, Beggs vs Stroud, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Hobart vs Fairview at 7:00 PM. The final game, Texhoma vs Healdton, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class A-I Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class B-II Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 14 Class B-II high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, November 14, 2025. The first game, Bluejacket vs Maud, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Strother vs Seiling at 7:00 PM. The final game, Waurika vs Oklahoma Bible, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class B-II Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class B-I Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 11 Class B-I high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, November 14, 2025. The first game, Boise City vs Cyril, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Central vs Laverne at 7:00 PM. The final game, Waurika vs Oklahoma Bible, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class B-I Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class C Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 10 Class C high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, November 14, 2025. The first game, Geary vs Timberlake, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Boise City vs Cyril, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class C Football Scoreboard.
