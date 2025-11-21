Oklahoma (OSSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 21, 2025

High School

Mustangs run to the end zone for a touchdown during the high school football game between Bixby and Mustang at Mustang High School in Mustang, Okla., Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025.
Mustangs run to the end zone for a touchdown during the high school football game between Bixby and Mustang at Mustang High School in Mustang, Okla., Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 48 games scheduled across Oklahoma on Friday, November 21. You can follow every game live on our Oklahoma High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the weekend are Edmond Memorial vs Jenks, and Yukon vs Owasso

Oklahoma High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 21

This weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Oklahoma high school football playoffs continue.

OSSAA Class 6A-I Football Schedule - Friday, November 21

There are five Class 6A-I high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, November 21, 2025. The game of the week is highlighted by Edmond Memorial vs Jenks at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our  Class 6A-I Football Scoreboard.

OSSAA Class 6A-2 Football Schedule - Friday, November 21

There are five Class 6A-2 high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, November 21, 2025. The game of the week is highlighted by Southmoore vs Stillwater at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 6A-2 Football Scoreboard.

OSSAA Class 5A Football Schedule - Friday, November 21

There are seven Class 5A high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, November 21, 2025. The first game, Newcastle vs Pryor, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by McAlester vs Carl Albert at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 5A Football Scoreboard.

OSSAA Class 4A Football Schedule - Friday, November 21

There are eight Class 4A high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, November 21, 2025. The first game, Newcastle vs Pryor, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Inola vs Heritage Hall at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 4A Football Scoreboard.

OSSAA Class 3A Football Schedule - Friday, November 21

There are six Class 3A high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, November 21, 2025. The first game, Oklahoma Christian vs Metro Christian, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Inola vs Heritage Hall at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 3A Football Scoreboard.

OSSAA Class 2A-II Football Schedule - Friday, November 21

There are four Class 2A-II high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, November 21, 2025. The game of the week is highlighted by Dibble vs Vian at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 2A-II Football Scoreboard.

OSSAA Class 2A-I Football Schedule - Friday, November 21

There are four Class 2A-I high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, November 21, 2025. The game of the week is highlighted by Kiefer vs Washington at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 2A-I Football Scoreboard.

OSSAA Class A-II Football Schedule - Friday, November 21

There are five Class A-II high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, November 21, 2025. The first game, Healdton vs Talihina, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Thomas-Fay-Custer vs Hominy at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class A-II Football Scoreboard.

OSSAA Class A-I Football Schedule - Friday, November 21

There are six Class A-I high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, November 21, 2025. The first game, Minco vs Tonkawa, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Pocola vs Fairview at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class A-I Football Scoreboard.

OSSAA Class B-II Football Schedule - Friday, November 21

There are six Class B-II high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, November 21, 2025. The first game, Pond Creek-Hunter vs Yale, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Coyle vs Seiling at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class B-II Football Scoreboard.

OSSAA Class B-I Football Schedule - Friday, November 21

There are six Class B-I high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, November 21, 2025. The first game, Quinton vs Hollis, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Caddo vs Laverne at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class B-I Football Scoreboard.

OSSAA Class C Football Schedule - Friday, November 21

There are four Class C high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, November 21, 2025. The first game, Oaks-Mission vs Ryan, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class C Football Scoreboard.

