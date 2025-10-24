High School

Oklahoma (OSSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025

Get OSSAA schedules and scores as the 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continues on Friday, October 24

CJ Vafiadis

Okmulgee Bulldogs vs Checotah Wildcats - Aug 29, 2025
Okmulgee Bulldogs vs Checotah Wildcats - Aug 29, 2025 / Jim Weber

There are 146 games scheduled across Oklahoma on Friday, October 24. You can follow every game live on our Oklahoma High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the weekend include Bixby as they travel to take on Mustang, and Jenks hosting Moore.

Oklahoma High School Football Games To Watch - Thursday, October 24

This weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Oklahoma high school football continues.

OSSAA Class 6A-I Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are nine Class 6A-I high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Yukon vs Norman North, starts at 7:00 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by Moore vs Jenks at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 6A-I Football Scoreboard.

OSSAA Class 6A-2 Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are nine Class 6A-2 high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Putnam City vs Stillwater, starts at 7:00 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by Putnam City vs Stillwater at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 6A-2 Football Scoreboard.

OSSAA Class 5A Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 18 Class 5A high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Booker T. Washington vs McAlester, starts at 7:00 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by Carl Albert vs Lawton at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 5A Football Scoreboard.

OSSAA Class 4A Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 18 Class 4A high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Harrah vs Madill, starts at 7:00 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by Grove vs Wagoner at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 4A Football Scoreboard.

OSSAA Class 3A Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 15 Class 3A high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Stigler vs Locust Grove, starts at 7:00 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by Pauls Valley vs Heritage Hall at 7:00 PM. The final game, Marlow vs Dickson, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 3A Football Scoreboard.

OSSAA Class 2A-II Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 16 Class 2A-II high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Commerce vs Wyandotte, starts at 7:00 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by Wilburton vs Vian at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 2A-II Football Scoreboard.

OSSAA Class 2A-I Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 15 Class 2A-I high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Roland vs Hugo, starts at 7:00 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by Washington vs Lexington at 7:00 PM. The final game, Marlow vs Dickson, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 2A-I Football Scoreboard.

OSSAA Class A-II Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 21 Class A-II high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Ringling vs Konawa, starts at 7:00 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by Porter vs Hominy at 7:00 PM.

OSSAA Class A-I Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 23 Class A-I high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Pawnee vs Nowata, starts at 7:00 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by Hinton vs Fairview at 7:00 PM. The final game, Wynnewood vs Frederick, starts at 9:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class A-I Football Scoreboard.

OSSAA Class B-II Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 15 Class B-II high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday.

The first game, Davenport vs Waukomis, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class B-II Football Scoreboard.

OSSAA Class B-I Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 17 Class B-I high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Garber vs Turpin, starts at 7:00 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by Oklahoma Bible vs Laverne at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class B-I Football Scoreboard.

OSSAA Class C Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 14 Class C high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday.

The first game, Medford vs Welch, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class C Football Scoreboard.

Published
