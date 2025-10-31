Tulsa Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 31, 2025
There are 68 games scheduled across the Tulsa metro area this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Tulsa Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the weekend features Norman North as they travel to take on Owasso.
Tulsa Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025
There are 59 Tulsa high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, October 31, 2025. The first game, Field Kindley vs Eudora, starts at 7:00 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by Norman North vs Owasso at 7:00 PM. The final game, Savanna vs Quinton, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Tulsa Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Tulsa metro games:
Ada vs Glenpool
Adair vs Wyandotte
Afton vs Porter
Allen vs Liberty
Bartlesville vs Putnam City West
Beggs vs Tishomingo
Berryhill vs Sequoyah
Bethel vs Okmulgee
Bishop Kelley vs Shawnee
Bixby vs Deer Creek
Booker T. Washington vs Coweta
Bristow vs Perkins-Tryon
Broken Arrow vs Edmond Memorial
Broken Bow vs McLain Science & Tech
Buhler vs Independence
Caddo vs Canadian
Caney Valley vs Pawhuska
Cascia Hall vs Verdigris
Catoosa vs Miami
Chandler vs Sperry
Checotah vs Idabel
Chelsea vs Kansas
Cherryvale vs Riverton
Chouteau-Mazie vs Warner
Claremore vs Del City
Cleveland vs Vinita
Colcord vs Salina
Collinsville vs Hale
Commerce vs Keys
Dewey vs Central
Durant vs McAlester
Enid vs Jenks
Eudora vs Field Kindley
Eufaula vs Lincoln Christian
Grove vs Oologah
Haskell vs Hartshorne
Heavener vs Kiefer
Hilldale vs Poteau
Holland Hall vs Locust Grove
Hulbert vs Rejoice Christian
Inola vs Jay
Ketchum vs Woodland
Kellyville vs Newkirk
Memorial vs Pryor
Metro Christian vs Webster
Morris vs Vian
Mounds vs Wewoka
Muldrow vs Stigler
Muskogee vs Sapulpa
Norman North vs Owasso
Page vs Putnam City North
Pawnee vs Tonkawa
Quinton vs Savanna
Regent Prep vs Talihina
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Spiro vs Henryetta
Tahlequah vs Will Rogers
Victory Christian vs Sulphur
Wilburton vs Valliant
View all Tulsa metro scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.