Tulsa Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 31, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

Mustang tries to get by Bixby defender during the high school football game between Bixby and Mustang at Mustang High School in Mustang, Okla., Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025.
There are 68 games scheduled across the Tulsa metro area this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Tulsa Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchup of the weekend features Norman North as they travel to take on Owasso.

Tulsa Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025

There are 59 Tulsa high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, October 31, 2025. The first game, Field Kindley vs Eudora, starts at 7:00 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by Norman North vs Owasso at 7:00 PM. The final game, Savanna vs Quinton, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Tulsa Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Full list of Friday Tulsa metro games:

Ada vs Glenpool

Adair vs Wyandotte

Afton vs Porter

Allen vs Liberty

Bartlesville vs Putnam City West

Beggs vs Tishomingo

Berryhill vs Sequoyah

Bethel vs Okmulgee

Bishop Kelley vs Shawnee

Bixby vs Deer Creek

Booker T. Washington vs Coweta

Bristow vs Perkins-Tryon

Broken Arrow vs Edmond Memorial

Broken Bow vs McLain Science & Tech

Buhler vs Independence

Caddo vs Canadian

Caney Valley vs Pawhuska

Cascia Hall vs Verdigris

Catoosa vs Miami

Chandler vs Sperry

Checotah vs Idabel

Chelsea vs Kansas

Cherryvale vs Riverton

Chouteau-Mazie vs Warner

Claremore vs Del City

Cleveland vs Vinita

Colcord vs Salina

Collinsville vs Hale

Commerce vs Keys

Dewey vs Central

Durant vs McAlester

Enid vs Jenks

Eudora vs Field Kindley

Eufaula vs Lincoln Christian

Grove vs Oologah

Haskell vs Hartshorne

Heavener vs Kiefer

Hilldale vs Poteau

Holland Hall vs Locust Grove

Hulbert vs Rejoice Christian

Inola vs Jay

Ketchum vs Woodland

Kellyville vs Newkirk

Memorial vs Pryor

Metro Christian vs Webster

Morris vs Vian

Mounds vs Wewoka

Muldrow vs Stigler

Muskogee vs Sapulpa

Norman North vs Owasso

Page vs Putnam City North

Pawnee vs Tonkawa

Quinton vs Savanna

Regent Prep vs Talihina

Skiatook vs Wagoner

Spiro vs Henryetta

Tahlequah vs Will Rogers

Victory Christian vs Sulphur

Wilburton vs Valliant

