Union Survives Broken Arrow’s Furious Push to Capture Oklahoma 6A Girls Wrestling Title
It was quite a sight on Saturday evening at the OG& E Coliseum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma for the Oklahoma state finals that had six matches going simultaneously, four for the boys and two for the girls. The McCloud Girls cruised to the 5A title over Harrah (146-53).
In the Ladie’s 6A slate, however, Union’s title quest was being challenged by Broken Arrow as they entered the final round within six points of each other, Union was up 117-111. Union had six in the finals with three head-to-head meetings with Broken Arrow, who placed five in the finals.
The make-or-break point for both contingencies came when the two would face each other in three straight finals from 130 to 140 pounds. At that point, Union had gone up by 12 points, 123-111, after gaining a fall from McKenna Wilson over Bixby’s Brynlyn Sullivan at 120 pounds.
Leyba’s Late Takedown at 130 Ignites Broken Arrow’s Title Hopes
Terrilan Banner seemed intent on trying to put an end to the team race when she stepped out against No. 15 Kyah Leyba at 130 pounds. Banner attacked quickly with an ankle pick and almost locked up a cradle but then just wrapped up the head and collected four near-fall points to go up 7-0.
Leyba came back with a reversal at the end of the period and added another in the second to close the gap to 7-4. A low single in the third period for Leyba would bring them to an 8-8 tie. With Banner oh so close to a takedown but not able to clear an arm, Leyba spun behind with a second left to secure the winning takedown, 11-8.
Union Answers Through Harris and Luker to Clinch Championship Moment
Leyba’s comeback kept Broken Arrow alive and down by eight 123-115. At 135 pounds, Corey Harris of Union swung the flow back to her squad’s favor with an 8-1 decision of Tiffany Brashears. Union was now out front by 12 points, 127-115. Broken Arrow had two left and could max out at 12 points, creating a tie at the top.
No. 16 Kelcie Luker was not having any of that and took control of Broken Arrow’s Sophie Donaho quickly with a first period takedown. It ended in the middle frame when Luker, in the midst of an avalanche of points, took a shot and came up to her feet where she reversed tripped Donaho to her back to plant her in 3:50.
With the team title locked up, one of the Union coaches, who was sharply dressed in a suit that popped, stripped off his jacket and formal attire to reveal a championship themed shirt that Luker also donned while getting her hand raised.
Union girls settling for silver were No. 30 Kylee Tran (100 pounds), Dakota Harris (105), and Banner. No. 11 Paige Wainscott landed third at 235 pounds after getting tripped up in the semifinals by a girl who would end up not reaching the podium, Broken Arrow’s Brooklyn McKinney.
Broken Arrow girls who gained golds were Leyba and Emily Beckley at 145 pounds. Beckley is ranked 9th in the country and won her second consecutive title with a 9-4 decision of ADA’s Makenna Howell. Howell upset No. 10 Makaylee Cannon (Piedmont) in the semis, 6-2.
Westmoore, Bixby Stack Multiple Champions in Loaded 6A Field
Bixby’s two champs were repeat titlists, No. 12 Addison Morse (110 pounds) and No. 3 Millie Azlin (190). Morse had little trouble with Westmoore’s Hannah Lopez ringing up a 15-2 major decision. Azlin, on the other hand, went through a scoreless first period with No. 24 Tessalyn Goodner (Putnam City) and then picked up the only points of the bout with a reversal in the second. Azlin rode Goodner out for the third and the 2-0 win.
Westmoore also had a defending champ get it done amongst their three gold medalists. No. 11 Kyrstan Perez decked Union’s Dakota Harris when she ran an arm bar near the end of the second, 3:46. Westmoore had two other champs to equal Union’s three.
No. 21 Ranelle Smith stuck No. 22 Claire Lancaster (Norman), 5:47, in a mild upset at 125 pounds. After a 3-2 first period, not much happened until the final frame when Smith caught Lancaster on her back and finished her off. No. 27 Kyrain Perez handled Union’s Tran, 5-2, at 100 pounds.
Two titles were brought home by ladies from Owasso, including an upset victory at 155 pounds by Payton Maggard, who used takedowns in the opening and closing round for her six points in the 6-2 win over No. 25 Maya Dobrinski (Stillwater). Jadi Asberry used a fall in 5:43 over Chloe Daniels (Del City) for her win.
The last two 6A Champions were Putnam City West’s Chloe Medlock (115 pounds) and Brielle Williams of Lawton at 235 pounds.
McCloud was the only team with more than one champion in the 5A Division. Their three gold medals paced them to an easy team win, No. 28 Remy Whitney (100 pounds), Carli Sisco (105), and Kendra Perrin (145). Whitney improved on last year’s silver with an 18-2 technical fall of Harrah’s Madden Talley.
McCloud had three silver medalists, Gabriella Lozano (115 pounds), Launa Troutt (120), and Alexus Jones (135). No. 12 Riley Samarripa (190 pounds) was third and Melania Nenaikita placed fourth at 235.
Samarripa was picked off by the eventual champ, Sulphur’s Parker Wynn, 7-5, in the semis. Wynn was all about the upsets as she used another in the finals against No. 27 Brook West (Comanche), 4-0.
Another nationally ranked girl, Wagoner’s Alyvia Edwards lost to a freshman champ in the semis, Ilianna Salzar, by fall, 2:55. Edwards (No. 28 at 190) bounced back for third at 170 pounds.
The final two nationally ranked 5A Champions were No. 33 Dru Turner (Hinton) and No. 27 Abigail Lacy (Oologah). Tuner won a second straight crown with a 16-1 tech of Hannah Miller (Bridge Creek) in the 130-pound finals. Lacy stuck Little Axe’s Chloe Vawter in 3:08 at 235.
Individual Results
G6A-100
1st Place Match
Kyrain Perez (WESTMOORE (Girls)) 31-3, Sr. over Kylee Tran (UNION (Girls)) 25-5, Fr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
Feliciti Doolittle (DOUGLASS (Girls)) 31-3, So. over Silver Belvin (SHAWNEE (Girls)`) 32-7, So. (Dec 13-7)
G6A-105
1st Place Match
Kyrstan Perez (WESTMOORE (Girls)) 35-0, Sr. over Dakota Harris (UNION (Girls)) 21-4, Jr. (Fall 3:47)
3rd Place Match
Vanity Brown (DOUGLASS (Girls)) 27-3, So. over Daviann Morris (NORMAN (Girls)) 34-10, Sr. (MD 13-5)
G6A-110
1st Place Match
Addison Morse (BIXBY (Girls)) 28-2, Sr. over Hannah Lopez (WESTMOORE (Girls)) 25-6, Sr. (MD 15-2)
3rd Place Match
Rylie Hillis (NORMAN (Girls)) 37-9, So. over Jadyn Majors (GROVE (Girls)) 31-7, So. (Fall 1:23)
G6A-115
1st Place Match
Chloe Medlock (PUTNAM CITY WEST (Girls)) 32-1, So. over Kristen Delarosa (BROKEN ARROW (Girls)) 22-8, Sr. (Dec 7-4)
3rd Place Match
Audrey Flores (BIXBY (Girls)) 27-7, Fr. over Addisyn Bunch (OWASSO (Girls)) 27-8, Fr. (Dec 3-1)
G6A-120
1st Place Match
Mckenna Wilson (UNION (Girls)) 29-2, So. over Brynlyn Sullivan (BIXBY (Girls)) 34-7, Fr. (Fall 6:00)
3rd Place Match
Ashlyn Masters (PRYOR (Girls)) 28-7, So. over Lauren Rodriguez (NOBLE (Girls)) 35-11, Jr. (MD 8-0)
G6A-125
1st Place Match
Ranelle Smith (WESTMOORE (Girls)) 36-3, Jr. over Claire Lancaster (NORMAN (Girls)) 41-2, So. (Fall 5:48)
3rd Place Match
Larra Mullin (BIXBY (Girls)) 28-8, Jr. over Taniyah Campbell (DEL CITY (Girls)) 26-12, So. (Dec 10-6)
G6A-130
1st Place Match
Kyah Leyba (BROKEN ARROW (Girls)) 30-5, So. over Terrilan Banner (UNION (Girls)) 5-2, Sr. (SV-1 11-8)
3rd Place Match
Lindlee Hubbard (OWASSO (Girls)) 22-3, Fr. over Whitney Bryant (MUSTANG (Girls)) 6-3, So. (Fall 4:17)
G6A-135
1st Place Match
Corey Harris (UNION (Girls)) 23-2, Fr. over Tiffany Breshears (BROKEN ARROW (Girls)) 26-5, Jr. (Dec 8-1)
3rd Place Match
Nevaeh Reyes (LAWTON (Girls)) 29-4, Sr. over Shyla Munoz (EDISON PREP (Girls)) 21-6, Sr. (Fall 3:36)
G6A-140
1st Place Match
Kelice Luker (UNION (Girls)) 25-2, So. over Sophie Donaho (BROKEN ARROW (Girls)) 20-5, Sr. (Fall 3:50)
3rd Place Match
Carli Antonelli (PUTNAM CITY WEST (Girls)) 37-2, Sr. over Chloe Beckett (YUKON (Girls)) 16-12, Fr. (Fall 1:45)
G6A-145
1st Place Match
Emily Beckley (BROKEN ARROW (Girls)) 32-1, Jr. over Makenna Howell (ADA (Girls)) 24-4, Sr. (Dec 9-4)
3rd Place Match
Makaylee Cannon (PIEDMONT (Girls)) 32-2, Sr. over Avree Dial (DEL CITY (Girls)) 27-13, Jr. (Fall 1:33)
G6A-155
1st Place Match
Payton Maggard (OWASSO (Girls)) 30-2, Jr. over Mya Dobrinski (STILLWATER (Girls)) 37-3, So. (Dec 6-2)
3rd Place Match
Claudia Thomason (SHAWNEE (Girls)`) 34-9, Jr. over Kaydance Sherwood (SAPULPA (Girls)) 32-12, Jr. (Dec 7-1)
G6A-170
1st Place Match
Jadi Asberry (OWASSO (Girls)) 28-10, So. over Chloe Daniels (DEL CITY (Girls)) 31-4, Sr. (Fall 5:43)
3rd Place Match
Ashtyn Gilkey (COLLINSVILLE (Girls)) 31-7, Fr. over Sonora Reece (BROKEN ARROW (Girls)) 25-6, So. (MD 14-4)
G6A-190
1st Place Match
Millie Azlin (BIXBY (Girls)) 32-0, Sr. over Tessalynn Goodner (PUTNAM CITY (Girls)) 26-3, Jr. (Dec 2-0)
3rd Place Match
Aleah Underwood (EDMOND NORTH (Girls)) 29-15, So. over Reyleigh Liles (BROKEN ARROW (Girls)) 25-11, Fr. (MD 13-3)
G6A-235
1st Place Match
Brielle Williams (LAWTON (Girls)) 24-1, Jr. over Malia Tini (WESTMOORE (Girls)) 23-12, Sr. (Dec 2-0)
3rd Place Match
Paige Wainscott (UNION (Girls)) 6-1, So. over Jordyn Washington (MCALESTER (Girls)) 29-12, Jr. (Fall 0:17)
G5A-100
1st Place Match
Remy Whitney (MCLOUD (Girls)) 40-2, So. over Madden Talley (HARRAH (Girls)) 32-9, Sr. (TF-1.5 3:07 (18-2))
3rd Place Match
Riane Robinett (LITTLE AXE (Girls)) 11-3, So. over Yazmeen Sonora (INOLA (Girls)) 21-13, So. (Fall 3:12)
G5A-105
1st Place Match
Carli Sisco (MCLOUD (Girls)) 32-5, So. over Grace Halbert (BERRYHILL (Girls)) 25-4, So. (Dec 8-6)
3rd Place Match
Olivia Miller (HARRAH (Girls)) 30-9, Sr. over Jocelynn Lopez (JAY (Girls)) 26-13, Jr. (Dec 9-7)
G5A-110
1st Place Match
Talli Washington (WOODLAND (Girls)) 23-2, So. over Savanna Hendren (PAWHUSKA (Girls)) 17-5, Jr. (Fall 3:05)
3rd Place Match
Laila Waits (BERRYHILL (Girls)) 20-4, Sr. over Sicilie Lomeli (BETHEL (Girls)) 18-8, Fr. (Fall 3:24)
G5A-115
1st Place Match
Kelcie Avallone (BARNSDALL (Girls) 42-3, Sr. over Gabriella Lozano (MCLOUD (Girls)) 23-10, Jr. (Fall 1:01)
3rd Place Match
Lizzy Pryor (CHANDLER (Girls)) 21-11, So. over Tiana Fox (CACHE (Girls)) 17-13, Fr. (Fall 2:58)
G5A-120
1st Place Match
Angelia Waren (PERRY (Girls)) 34-11, Jr. over Launa Troutt (MCLOUD (Girls)) 21-4, Sr. (SV-1 3-0)
3rd Place Match
Rylee Sexton (BERRYHILL (Girls)) 24-9, So. over Liz McLeroy (TUTTLE (Girls)) 31-11, Sr. (Dec 11-6)
G5A-125
1st Place Match
Jolee Thomas (SULPHUR (Girls)) 25-0, Sr. over Sayben Owen (PERRY (Girls)) 44-4, Jr. (MD 11-2)
3rd Place Match
Paytyn Schaefer (CLEVELAND (Girls)) 25-8, Sr. over Trinity Geikaunmah (ANADARKO (Girls)) 30-12, So. (MD 15-3)
G5A-130
1st Place Match
Dru Turner (HINTON (Girls)) 24-1, Sr. over Hannah Miller (BRIDGE CREEK (Girls)) 33-4, Sr. (TF-1.5 2:59 (16-1))
3rd Place Match
Lexee Harvey (CACHE (Girls)) 23-6, Fr. over Talyn Minney (CUSHING (Girls)) 22-9, Fr. (Fall 1:23)
G5A-135
1st Place Match
Kasia Wong (BRIDGE CREEK (Girls)) 14-0, Fr. over Alexus Jones (MCLOUD (Girls)) 41-6, Jr. (Fall 3:51)
3rd Place Match
Ayva Perez (TUTTLE (Girls)) 29-10, Fr. over Kayleigh Braden (HARRAH (Girls)) 26-14, Sr. (Fall 1:35)
G5A-140
1st Place Match
Gage Vaughn (CADDO (Girls)) 31-1, Jr. over Maggie Beaird (MANNFORD (Girls)) 17-3, Sr. (Fall 2:39)
3rd Place Match
Gabriela Ortiz (POTEAU (Girls)) 31-6, Fr. over Kylei Gokey (TECUMSEH (Girls)) 28-8, So. (Fall 1:46)
G5A-145
1st Place Match
Kendra Perrien (MCLOUD (Girls)) 14-2, Jr. over Adama Coenen (PLAINVIEW (Girls)) 22-2, So. (Fall 5:20)
3rd Place Match
Khylie Austin (WAGONER (Girls)) 29-3, Jr. over Jaylee Simmons (HARRAH (Girls)) 34-9, Fr. (Dec 6-1)
G5A-155
1st Place Match
Lyndi Cisco (ANADARKO (Girls)) 25-4, Jr. over Piper Morton (OOLOGAH-TALALA (Girls)) 30-5, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
Jayden Church (SKIATOOK (Girls)) 33-7, Jr. over Gia Garcia (WAGONER (Girls)) 24-8, Fr. (Dec 6-2)
G5A-170
1st Place Match
Iliana Salazar (JAY (Girls)) 24-8, Fr. over Ashlee Motes (MORRISON (Girls)) 26-3, So. (Fall 3:23)
3rd Place Match
Alyvia Edwards (WAGONER (Girls)) 25-4, So. over Mackenzie Manuel (LEXINGTON (Girls)) 27-4, Sr. (Fall 2:38)
G5A-190
1st Place Match
Parker Wynn (SULPHUR (Girls)) 21-3, Fr. over Brook West (COMANCHE (Girls)) 27-2, Sr. (Dec 4-0)
3rd Place Match
Riley Samarripa (MCLOUD (Girls)) 18-3, So. over Karissa Jones (PERRY (Girls)) 38-8, Fr. (Fall 1:14)
G5A-235
1st Place Match
Abagail Lacy (OOLOGAH-TALALA (Girls)) 23-0, So. over Chloe Vawter (LITTLE AXE (Girls)) 27-2, Jr. (Fall 3:08)
3rd Place Match
Anglena Mendiola (MADILL (Girls)) 26-4, So. over Melania Nenaikita (MCLOUD (Girls)) 28-16, So. (Fall 1:01)