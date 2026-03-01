High School

Union Survives Broken Arrow’s Furious Push to Capture Oklahoma 6A Girls Wrestling Title

Three straight head-to-head finals swung the team race as Kyah Leyba’s stunning comeback briefly ignited Broken Arrow before Union slammed the door; McCloud rolls to dominant 5A crown.

Billy Buckheit

Westmoore's Kyrain Perez, bottom, wrestles Tulsa Union's Kylee Tran in the girls Class 6A 100-pound bout during the OSSAA state wrestling championships at OG&E Coliseum at the OKC Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.
Westmoore's Kyrain Perez, bottom, wrestles Tulsa Union's Kylee Tran in the girls Class 6A 100-pound bout during the OSSAA state wrestling championships at OG&E Coliseum at the OKC Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was quite a sight on Saturday evening at the OG& E Coliseum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma for the Oklahoma state finals that had six matches going simultaneously, four for the boys and two for the girls. The McCloud Girls cruised to the 5A title over Harrah (146-53).

In the Ladie’s 6A slate, however, Union’s title quest was being challenged by Broken Arrow as they entered the final round within six points of each other, Union was up 117-111. Union had six in the finals with three head-to-head meetings with Broken Arrow, who placed five in the finals. 

The make-or-break point for both contingencies came when the two would face each other in three straight finals from 130 to 140 pounds. At that point, Union had gone up by 12 points, 123-111, after gaining a fall from McKenna Wilson over Bixby’s Brynlyn Sullivan at 120 pounds.  

Leyba’s Late Takedown at 130 Ignites Broken Arrow’s Title Hopes

Terrilan Banner seemed intent on trying to put an end to the team race when she stepped out against No. 15 Kyah Leyba at 130 pounds. Banner attacked quickly with an ankle pick and almost locked up a cradle but then just wrapped up the head and collected four near-fall points to go up 7-0. 

Leyba came back with a reversal at the end of the period and added another in the second to close the gap to 7-4. A low single in the third period for Leyba would bring them to an 8-8 tie. With Banner oh so close to a takedown but not able to clear an arm, Leyba spun behind with a second left to secure the winning takedown, 11-8. 

Union Answers Through Harris and Luker to Clinch Championship Moment

Leyba’s comeback kept Broken Arrow alive and down by eight 123-115. At 135 pounds, Corey Harris of Union swung the flow back to her squad’s favor with an 8-1 decision of Tiffany Brashears. Union was now out front by 12 points, 127-115. Broken Arrow had two left and could max out at 12 points, creating a tie at the top.

No. 16 Kelcie Luker was not having any of that and took control of Broken Arrow’s Sophie Donaho quickly with a first period takedown. It ended in the middle frame when Luker, in the midst of an avalanche of points, took a shot and came up to her feet where she reversed tripped Donaho to her back to plant her in 3:50.  

With the team title locked up, one of the Union coaches, who was sharply dressed in a suit that popped, stripped off his jacket and formal attire to reveal a championship themed shirt that Luker also donned while getting her hand raised.

Union girls settling for silver were No. 30 Kylee Tran (100 pounds), Dakota Harris (105), and Banner. No. 11 Paige Wainscott landed third at 235 pounds after getting tripped up in the semifinals by a girl who would end up not reaching the podium, Broken Arrow’s Brooklyn McKinney.

Broken Arrow girls who gained golds were Leyba and Emily Beckley at 145 pounds. Beckley is ranked 9th in the country and won her second consecutive title with a 9-4 decision of ADA’s Makenna Howell. Howell upset No. 10 Makaylee Cannon (Piedmont) in the semis, 6-2.  

Westmoore, Bixby Stack Multiple Champions in Loaded 6A Field

Bixby’s two champs were repeat titlists, No. 12 Addison Morse (110 pounds) and No. 3 Millie Azlin (190). Morse had little trouble with Westmoore’s Hannah Lopez ringing up a 15-2 major decision. Azlin, on the other hand, went through a scoreless first period with No. 24 Tessalyn Goodner (Putnam City) and then picked up the only points of the bout with a reversal in the second. Azlin rode Goodner out for the third and the 2-0 win. 

Westmoore also had a defending champ get it done amongst their three gold medalists. No. 11 Kyrstan Perez decked Union’s Dakota Harris when she ran an arm bar near the end of the second, 3:46. Westmoore had two other champs to equal Union’s three.

No. 21 Ranelle Smith stuck No. 22 Claire Lancaster (Norman), 5:47, in a mild upset at 125 pounds. After a 3-2 first period, not much happened until the final frame when Smith caught Lancaster on her back and finished her off. No. 27 Kyrain Perez handled Union’s Tran, 5-2, at 100 pounds. 

Two titles were brought home by ladies from Owasso, including an upset victory at 155 pounds by Payton Maggard, who used takedowns in the opening and closing round for her six points in the 6-2 win over No. 25 Maya Dobrinski (Stillwater). Jadi Asberry used a fall in 5:43 over Chloe Daniels (Del City) for her win. 

The last two 6A Champions were Putnam City West’s Chloe Medlock (115 pounds) and Brielle Williams of Lawton at 235 pounds. 

McCloud was the only team with more than one champion in the 5A Division. Their three gold medals paced them to an easy team win, No. 28 Remy Whitney (100 pounds), Carli Sisco (105), and Kendra Perrin (145). Whitney improved on last year’s silver with an 18-2 technical fall of Harrah’s Madden Talley. 

McCloud had three silver medalists, Gabriella Lozano (115 pounds), Launa Troutt (120), and Alexus Jones (135). No. 12 Riley Samarripa (190 pounds) was third and Melania Nenaikita placed fourth at 235. 

Samarripa was picked off by the eventual champ, Sulphur’s Parker Wynn, 7-5, in the semis. Wynn was all about the upsets as she used another in the finals against No. 27 Brook West (Comanche), 4-0.

Another nationally ranked girl, Wagoner’s Alyvia Edwards lost to a freshman champ in the semis, Ilianna Salzar, by fall, 2:55. Edwards (No. 28 at 190) bounced back for third at 170 pounds. 

The final two nationally ranked 5A Champions were No. 33 Dru Turner (Hinton) and No. 27 Abigail Lacy (Oologah). Tuner won a second straight crown with a 16-1 tech of Hannah Miller (Bridge Creek) in the 130-pound finals. Lacy stuck Little Axe’s Chloe Vawter in 3:08 at 235. 

Individual Results

G6A-100

1st Place Match

Kyrain Perez (WESTMOORE (Girls)) 31-3, Sr. over Kylee Tran (UNION (Girls)) 25-5, Fr. (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match

Feliciti Doolittle (DOUGLASS (Girls)) 31-3, So. over Silver Belvin (SHAWNEE (Girls)`) 32-7, So. (Dec 13-7)

G6A-105

1st Place Match

Kyrstan Perez (WESTMOORE (Girls)) 35-0, Sr. over Dakota Harris (UNION (Girls)) 21-4, Jr. (Fall 3:47)

3rd Place Match

Vanity Brown (DOUGLASS (Girls)) 27-3, So. over Daviann Morris (NORMAN (Girls)) 34-10, Sr. (MD 13-5)

G6A-110

1st Place Match

Addison Morse (BIXBY (Girls)) 28-2, Sr. over Hannah Lopez (WESTMOORE (Girls)) 25-6, Sr. (MD 15-2)

3rd Place Match

Rylie Hillis (NORMAN (Girls)) 37-9, So. over Jadyn Majors (GROVE (Girls)) 31-7, So. (Fall 1:23)

G6A-115

1st Place Match

Chloe Medlock (PUTNAM CITY WEST (Girls)) 32-1, So. over Kristen Delarosa (BROKEN ARROW (Girls)) 22-8, Sr. (Dec 7-4)

3rd Place Match

Audrey Flores (BIXBY (Girls)) 27-7, Fr. over Addisyn Bunch (OWASSO (Girls)) 27-8, Fr. (Dec 3-1)

G6A-120

1st Place Match

Mckenna Wilson (UNION (Girls)) 29-2, So. over Brynlyn Sullivan (BIXBY (Girls)) 34-7, Fr. (Fall 6:00)

3rd Place Match

Ashlyn Masters (PRYOR (Girls)) 28-7, So. over Lauren Rodriguez (NOBLE (Girls)) 35-11, Jr. (MD 8-0)

G6A-125

1st Place Match

Ranelle Smith (WESTMOORE (Girls)) 36-3, Jr. over Claire Lancaster (NORMAN (Girls)) 41-2, So. (Fall 5:48)

3rd Place Match

Larra Mullin (BIXBY (Girls)) 28-8, Jr. over Taniyah Campbell (DEL CITY (Girls)) 26-12, So. (Dec 10-6)

G6A-130

1st Place Match

Kyah Leyba (BROKEN ARROW (Girls)) 30-5, So. over Terrilan Banner (UNION (Girls)) 5-2, Sr. (SV-1 11-8)

3rd Place Match

Lindlee Hubbard (OWASSO (Girls)) 22-3, Fr. over Whitney Bryant (MUSTANG (Girls)) 6-3, So. (Fall 4:17)

G6A-135

1st Place Match

Corey Harris (UNION (Girls)) 23-2, Fr. over Tiffany Breshears (BROKEN ARROW (Girls)) 26-5, Jr. (Dec 8-1)

3rd Place Match

Nevaeh Reyes (LAWTON (Girls)) 29-4, Sr. over Shyla Munoz (EDISON PREP (Girls)) 21-6, Sr. (Fall 3:36)

G6A-140

1st Place Match

Kelice Luker (UNION (Girls)) 25-2, So. over Sophie Donaho (BROKEN ARROW (Girls)) 20-5, Sr. (Fall 3:50)

3rd Place Match

Carli Antonelli (PUTNAM CITY WEST (Girls)) 37-2, Sr. over Chloe Beckett (YUKON (Girls)) 16-12, Fr. (Fall 1:45)

G6A-145

1st Place Match

Emily Beckley (BROKEN ARROW (Girls)) 32-1, Jr. over Makenna Howell (ADA (Girls)) 24-4, Sr. (Dec 9-4)

3rd Place Match

Makaylee Cannon (PIEDMONT (Girls)) 32-2, Sr. over Avree Dial (DEL CITY (Girls)) 27-13, Jr. (Fall 1:33)

G6A-155

1st Place Match

Payton Maggard (OWASSO (Girls)) 30-2, Jr. over Mya Dobrinski (STILLWATER (Girls)) 37-3, So. (Dec 6-2)

3rd Place Match

Claudia Thomason (SHAWNEE (Girls)`) 34-9, Jr. over Kaydance Sherwood (SAPULPA (Girls)) 32-12, Jr. (Dec 7-1)

G6A-170

1st Place Match

Jadi Asberry (OWASSO (Girls)) 28-10, So. over Chloe Daniels (DEL CITY (Girls)) 31-4, Sr. (Fall 5:43)

3rd Place Match

Ashtyn Gilkey (COLLINSVILLE (Girls)) 31-7, Fr. over Sonora Reece (BROKEN ARROW (Girls)) 25-6, So. (MD 14-4)

G6A-190

1st Place Match

Millie Azlin (BIXBY (Girls)) 32-0, Sr. over Tessalynn Goodner (PUTNAM CITY (Girls)) 26-3, Jr. (Dec 2-0)

3rd Place Match

Aleah Underwood (EDMOND NORTH (Girls)) 29-15, So. over Reyleigh Liles (BROKEN ARROW (Girls)) 25-11, Fr. (MD 13-3)

G6A-235

1st Place Match

Brielle Williams (LAWTON (Girls)) 24-1, Jr. over Malia Tini (WESTMOORE (Girls)) 23-12, Sr. (Dec 2-0)

3rd Place Match

Paige Wainscott (UNION (Girls)) 6-1, So. over Jordyn Washington (MCALESTER (Girls)) 29-12, Jr. (Fall 0:17)

G5A-100

1st Place Match

Remy Whitney (MCLOUD (Girls)) 40-2, So. over Madden Talley (HARRAH (Girls)) 32-9, Sr. (TF-1.5 3:07 (18-2))

3rd Place Match

Riane Robinett (LITTLE AXE (Girls)) 11-3, So. over Yazmeen Sonora (INOLA (Girls)) 21-13, So. (Fall 3:12)

G5A-105

1st Place Match

Carli Sisco (MCLOUD (Girls)) 32-5, So. over Grace Halbert (BERRYHILL (Girls)) 25-4, So. (Dec 8-6)

3rd Place Match

Olivia Miller (HARRAH (Girls)) 30-9, Sr. over Jocelynn Lopez (JAY (Girls)) 26-13, Jr. (Dec 9-7)

G5A-110

1st Place Match

Talli Washington (WOODLAND (Girls)) 23-2, So. over Savanna Hendren (PAWHUSKA (Girls)) 17-5, Jr. (Fall 3:05)

3rd Place Match

Laila Waits (BERRYHILL (Girls)) 20-4, Sr. over Sicilie Lomeli (BETHEL (Girls)) 18-8, Fr. (Fall 3:24)

G5A-115

1st Place Match

Kelcie Avallone (BARNSDALL (Girls) 42-3, Sr. over Gabriella Lozano (MCLOUD (Girls)) 23-10, Jr. (Fall 1:01)

3rd Place Match

Lizzy Pryor (CHANDLER (Girls)) 21-11, So. over Tiana Fox (CACHE (Girls)) 17-13, Fr. (Fall 2:58)

G5A-120

1st Place Match

Angelia Waren (PERRY (Girls)) 34-11, Jr. over Launa Troutt (MCLOUD (Girls)) 21-4, Sr. (SV-1 3-0)

3rd Place Match

Rylee Sexton (BERRYHILL (Girls)) 24-9, So. over Liz McLeroy (TUTTLE (Girls)) 31-11, Sr. (Dec 11-6)

G5A-125

1st Place Match

Jolee Thomas (SULPHUR (Girls)) 25-0, Sr. over Sayben Owen (PERRY (Girls)) 44-4, Jr. (MD 11-2)

3rd Place Match

Paytyn Schaefer (CLEVELAND (Girls)) 25-8, Sr. over Trinity Geikaunmah (ANADARKO (Girls)) 30-12, So. (MD 15-3)

G5A-130

1st Place Match

Dru Turner (HINTON (Girls)) 24-1, Sr. over Hannah Miller (BRIDGE CREEK (Girls)) 33-4, Sr. (TF-1.5 2:59 (16-1))

3rd Place Match

Lexee Harvey (CACHE (Girls)) 23-6, Fr. over Talyn Minney (CUSHING (Girls)) 22-9, Fr. (Fall 1:23)

G5A-135

1st Place Match

Kasia Wong (BRIDGE CREEK (Girls)) 14-0, Fr. over Alexus Jones (MCLOUD (Girls)) 41-6, Jr. (Fall 3:51)

3rd Place Match

Ayva Perez (TUTTLE (Girls)) 29-10, Fr. over Kayleigh Braden (HARRAH (Girls)) 26-14, Sr. (Fall 1:35)

G5A-140

1st Place Match

Gage Vaughn (CADDO (Girls)) 31-1, Jr. over Maggie Beaird (MANNFORD (Girls)) 17-3, Sr. (Fall 2:39)

3rd Place Match

Gabriela Ortiz (POTEAU (Girls)) 31-6, Fr. over Kylei Gokey (TECUMSEH (Girls)) 28-8, So. (Fall 1:46)

G5A-145

1st Place Match

Kendra Perrien (MCLOUD (Girls)) 14-2, Jr. over Adama Coenen (PLAINVIEW (Girls)) 22-2, So. (Fall 5:20)

3rd Place Match

Khylie Austin (WAGONER (Girls)) 29-3, Jr. over Jaylee Simmons (HARRAH (Girls)) 34-9, Fr. (Dec 6-1)

G5A-155

1st Place Match

Lyndi Cisco (ANADARKO (Girls)) 25-4, Jr. over Piper Morton (OOLOGAH-TALALA (Girls)) 30-5, Sr. (Dec 4-3)

3rd Place Match

Jayden Church (SKIATOOK (Girls)) 33-7, Jr. over Gia Garcia (WAGONER (Girls)) 24-8, Fr. (Dec 6-2)

G5A-170

1st Place Match

Iliana Salazar (JAY (Girls)) 24-8, Fr. over Ashlee Motes (MORRISON (Girls)) 26-3, So. (Fall 3:23)

3rd Place Match

Alyvia Edwards (WAGONER (Girls)) 25-4, So. over Mackenzie Manuel (LEXINGTON (Girls)) 27-4, Sr. (Fall 2:38)

G5A-190

1st Place Match

Parker Wynn (SULPHUR (Girls)) 21-3, Fr. over Brook West (COMANCHE (Girls)) 27-2, Sr. (Dec 4-0)

3rd Place Match

Riley Samarripa (MCLOUD (Girls)) 18-3, So. over Karissa Jones (PERRY (Girls)) 38-8, Fr. (Fall 1:14)

G5A-235

1st Place Match

Abagail Lacy (OOLOGAH-TALALA (Girls)) 23-0, So. over Chloe Vawter (LITTLE AXE (Girls)) 27-2, Jr. (Fall 3:08)

3rd Place Match

Anglena Mendiola (MADILL (Girls)) 26-4, So. over Melania Nenaikita (MCLOUD (Girls)) 28-16, So. (Fall 1:01)

Published
Billy Buckheit
BILLY BUCKHEIT

Billy Buckheit is a long-time high school wrestling expert and journalist who has been doing the individual national high school wrestling rankings for SBLive Sports since 2022. He also provides coverage a major high school wrestling tournaments throughout the year. Billy previously served as the senior wrestling writer for Varsity Sports Network and the Baltimore Banner. He has also served on the seeding committees for many prestigious regional and national tournaments. In addition, he is the editor of Billy B's Wrestling World, a popular Facebook page dedicated to high school wrestling, and is an editorial contributor for the Maryland State Wrestling Association (MSWA).

Home/Oklahoma