Top 25 Washington Girls Basketball High School State Rankings – Feb. 23, 2026

Here is a look at where team's stand in the rankings ahead of the state tournament

Edith Noriega

Gonzaga Prep enters the 2026 Girls State Tournament as the top seed in 3A.
The bracket is set for 2026 WIAA girls basketball state tournament. Here is a look at where team's stand in this week's High School on Washington Top 25 rankings.

Davis moved up three spots to No. 2, Bellevue jumped six spots to No. 5 and Deer Park five spots to No. 10.

1. Chiawana (25-0)

Previous: 1

The Riverhawks defeated Gonzaga Prep 59-52 and will face Lake Washington in the opening round of the 4A tournament.

2. Davis (20-2)

Previous rank: 5

The Pirates defeated Eisenhower 79-33. Davis will face Sumner in the opening round of the 4A tournament.

3. Gonzaga Prep (21-1)

Previous rank: 2

The Bullpups lost to Chiawana 59-52. Gonzaga Prep will face Woodinville in the opening round of the 4A tournament.

4. Union (24-2)

Previous rank: 3

The Titans will face Bothell in the opening round of the 4A tournament.

5. Bellevue (23-3)

Previous rank: 11

The Wolverines won their last three games by 39, 11 and three points. Bellevue will face Edmonds-Woodway in the second round of the 3A tournament.

6. Lynden (23-0)

Previous rank: 4

The Lions will face Selah in the opening round of the 2A tournament.

7. Sumner (24-3)

Previous rank: 6

The Spartans will face Davis in the opening round of the 4A tournament.

8. Woodinville (24-3)

Previous rank: 9

The Falcons defeated Redmond 71-49 and Lake Washington 62-46. Woodinville will face Gonzaga Prep in the opening round of the 4A tournament.

9. Lake Stevens (20-3)

Previous rank: 7

The Vikings won their last game by nine points and will face Bonney Lake in the opening round of the 4A tournament.

10. Deer Park (21-2)

Previous rank: 15

The Stags won their last two games by 30 and eight points. Deer Park will face Ellensburg in the opening round of the 2A state tournament.

11. Ridgeline (19-4)

Previous rank: 19

The Falcons beat University 65-40. Ridgeline will Eastside Catholic in the second round of the 3A tournament.

12. Roosevelt (21-4)

Previous rank: 10

The Rough Ridgers lost to Bellevue by nine points but defeated Lakeside 54-45. Roosevelt will face North Thurston in the second round of the 3A tournament.

13. Bothell (20-6)

Previous rank: 18

The Cougars lost to Lake Washington by four points in the postseason. Bothell will face Union in the 4A tournament.

14. Auburn (20-3)

Previous rank: 8

The Trojans lost their last game by 13 points. Auburn will face Eisenhower in the opening round of the 4A tournament.

15. Prosser (21-3)

Previous rank: 16

The Mustangs beat Ellensburg 67-56. Prosser will face W.F. West in the opening round of the 2A tournament.

16. Lynden Christian (21-3)

Previous rank: 13

The Lyncs beat Nooksack Valley 58-27. Lynden Christian will face Bellevue Christian in the opening round of the 1A tournament.

17. Northwest Christian (Colbert) (22-1)

Previous rank: 12

The Crusaders defeated Reardan 53-49 and will face Adna in the opening round of the 2B tournament.

18. Edmonds-Woodway (20-4)

Previous rank: 14

The Warriors beat Stanwood 55-47 but lost to Snohomish 58-22. Edmonds-Woodway will face Bellevue in the second round of the 3A tournament.

19. Stanwood (19-5)

Previous rank: 22

The Spartans defeated Mount Vernon 56-47. Stanwood Winn face the winner between Bishop Blanchet and Hermiston in the second round of the 3A tournament. 

20. Mead (18-5)

Previous rank: 20

The Panthers won their last game by 16 points. Mead will face Tahoma in the opening round of the 4A tournament.

21. White River (17-6)

Previous rank: 23

The Hornets lost to North Thurston 68-54. White River will face the winner between Kelso and Gig Harbor in the second round of the 3A tournament.

22. Tahoma (18-6) 

Previous rank: 21

The Bears will face Mead on the opening round of the 4A tournament.

23. Lake Washington (18-7)

Previous rank: 25

The Kangaroos will face No. 1 Chiawana in the opening round of the 4A tournament.

24. Seattle Academy (19-7)

Previous rank: 17

The Cardinals lost to Bishop Blanchet 62-45 and did not advance to the state tournament.

25. Southridge (18-7)

Previous rank: 25

The Suns lost to Hermiston 61-50 and did not advance to the state tournament.

Published
Edith Noriega is an award-winning sports journalist who came to the Seattle area after three years in Oregon with the Eugene Register-Guard and its sister newspaper, Salem Statesman Journal, where her focus was high schools and local colleges. Noriega previously covered high schools with the Southern California News Group. She also worked as a Tokyo Olympic Games researcher for NBC Sports, focusing on baseball and softball. She is a proud two-time graduate of Arizona State University’s Cronkite School and Riverside City College. She’s also a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. When not writing, she enjoys playing tennis, yoga, concerts and is currently reading “The Last of His Kind: Clayton Kershaw.” She began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

