Top 25 Washington Girls Basketball High School State Rankings – Feb. 23, 2026
The bracket is set for 2026 WIAA girls basketball state tournament. Here is a look at where team's stand in this week's High School on Washington Top 25 rankings.
Davis moved up three spots to No. 2, Bellevue jumped six spots to No. 5 and Deer Park five spots to No. 10.
1. Chiawana (25-0)
Previous: 1
The Riverhawks defeated Gonzaga Prep 59-52 and will face Lake Washington in the opening round of the 4A tournament.
2. Davis (20-2)
Previous rank: 5
The Pirates defeated Eisenhower 79-33. Davis will face Sumner in the opening round of the 4A tournament.
3. Gonzaga Prep (21-1)
Previous rank: 2
The Bullpups lost to Chiawana 59-52. Gonzaga Prep will face Woodinville in the opening round of the 4A tournament.
4. Union (24-2)
Previous rank: 3
The Titans will face Bothell in the opening round of the 4A tournament.
5. Bellevue (23-3)
Previous rank: 11
The Wolverines won their last three games by 39, 11 and three points. Bellevue will face Edmonds-Woodway in the second round of the 3A tournament.
6. Lynden (23-0)
Previous rank: 4
The Lions will face Selah in the opening round of the 2A tournament.
7. Sumner (24-3)
Previous rank: 6
The Spartans will face Davis in the opening round of the 4A tournament.
8. Woodinville (24-3)
Previous rank: 9
The Falcons defeated Redmond 71-49 and Lake Washington 62-46. Woodinville will face Gonzaga Prep in the opening round of the 4A tournament.
9. Lake Stevens (20-3)
Previous rank: 7
The Vikings won their last game by nine points and will face Bonney Lake in the opening round of the 4A tournament.
10. Deer Park (21-2)
Previous rank: 15
The Stags won their last two games by 30 and eight points. Deer Park will face Ellensburg in the opening round of the 2A state tournament.
11. Ridgeline (19-4)
Previous rank: 19
The Falcons beat University 65-40. Ridgeline will Eastside Catholic in the second round of the 3A tournament.
12. Roosevelt (21-4)
Previous rank: 10
The Rough Ridgers lost to Bellevue by nine points but defeated Lakeside 54-45. Roosevelt will face North Thurston in the second round of the 3A tournament.
13. Bothell (20-6)
Previous rank: 18
The Cougars lost to Lake Washington by four points in the postseason. Bothell will face Union in the 4A tournament.
14. Auburn (20-3)
Previous rank: 8
The Trojans lost their last game by 13 points. Auburn will face Eisenhower in the opening round of the 4A tournament.
15. Prosser (21-3)
Previous rank: 16
The Mustangs beat Ellensburg 67-56. Prosser will face W.F. West in the opening round of the 2A tournament.
16. Lynden Christian (21-3)
Previous rank: 13
The Lyncs beat Nooksack Valley 58-27. Lynden Christian will face Bellevue Christian in the opening round of the 1A tournament.
17. Northwest Christian (Colbert) (22-1)
Previous rank: 12
The Crusaders defeated Reardan 53-49 and will face Adna in the opening round of the 2B tournament.
18. Edmonds-Woodway (20-4)
Previous rank: 14
The Warriors beat Stanwood 55-47 but lost to Snohomish 58-22. Edmonds-Woodway will face Bellevue in the second round of the 3A tournament.
19. Stanwood (19-5)
Previous rank: 22
The Spartans defeated Mount Vernon 56-47. Stanwood Winn face the winner between Bishop Blanchet and Hermiston in the second round of the 3A tournament.
20. Mead (18-5)
Previous rank: 20
The Panthers won their last game by 16 points. Mead will face Tahoma in the opening round of the 4A tournament.
21. White River (17-6)
Previous rank: 23
The Hornets lost to North Thurston 68-54. White River will face the winner between Kelso and Gig Harbor in the second round of the 3A tournament.
22. Tahoma (18-6)
Previous rank: 21
The Bears will face Mead on the opening round of the 4A tournament.
23. Lake Washington (18-7)
Previous rank: 25
The Kangaroos will face No. 1 Chiawana in the opening round of the 4A tournament.
24. Seattle Academy (19-7)
Previous rank: 17
The Cardinals lost to Bishop Blanchet 62-45 and did not advance to the state tournament.
25. Southridge (18-7)
Previous rank: 25
The Suns lost to Hermiston 61-50 and did not advance to the state tournament.
