A 53-man NFL roster of current Oregon high school football players
SBLive Oregon recently announced our preseason all-classification all-state football team, and when it was time to develop our annual 53-man roster matching the size of NFL rosters, the players on that team neatly transferred over.
We have several two-way talents on our 53-man squad, but because of the size of our roster, we don’t have to play many of them on both sides of the ball — but we do appreciate the flexibility they provide, as we’ll explain throughout.
There also were 16 spots on our practice squad to fill. Do we use those spots to stockpile veteran talent in case of injury? Or do we emphasize newcomers we would hope to develop for a future squad?
For our hypothetical, we went with the latter approach, selecting players we believe we’ll see make a future Oregon high school 53-man roster.
—
Offense
Quarterbacks (2)
Baird Gilroy, West Linn, senior
Nolan Keeney, Tualatin, senior
The Three Rivers League rivals snag the two spots we need on the roster, with Keeney our projected starter.
Running backs (5)
LaMarcus Bell, Lake Oswego, junior
Jordan Hicks, Mountainside, junior
Ansu Sanoe, Lakeridge, junior
JaMar Thurman, Lowell, senior
Angel Valenzuela, Mountain View, junior
We’re not sure how we’ll get everyone touches with this talented quintet, but one thing is for sure — no one will wear out over the course of the season as we rotate them in the lineup.
Wide receivers (6)
Jack Foley, Mountain View, senior
Landon Kelsey, Central Catholic, senior
Rasean Jones, Baker, junior
Austin Simmons, West Albany, senior
Zhaiel Smith, Tualatin, senior
Danny Wideman, West Linn, senior
Many NFL teams roster seven or eight receivers, but thanks to having several two-way standouts in the secondary, we can roster six receivers and save spots at other positions.
Tight ends (3)
Jackson Doman, Canby, senior
Cash Landau, Franklin, senior
Baron Naone, West Linn, senior
Landau plays receiver for the Lightning, but he projects as a tight end in college, so we’ll give him a chance to get reps at his future position alongside two FBS commits in Doman (BYU) and Naone (Washington).
Offensive linemen (10)
C Walter Dahme, Sherwood, junior
C John McGregor, Central Catholic, senior
G Damon Bossy, South Salem, senior
G Brash Henderson, Silverton, senior
G Ryan Holmes, West Linn, senior
G Trace Spreen, Jesuit, senior
T Jace Eveland, Redmond, senior
T Suliasi Laulaupea’alu, Sherwood, senior
T Jake Normoyle, West Linn, senior
T Zac Stascausky, Central Catholic, senior
We can roster an extra lineman than most NFL teams thanks to our depth of two-way players at the skill positions, meaning our entire preseason first- and second-team O-line made the cut.
Defense
Defensive linemen (8)
DE Isaac Jordan, Lebanon, senior
DE Tau Takau, Roosevelt, senior
DE Noah Tishendorf, Lakeridge, junior
DE Eli Willis, Silverton, senior
DT Luke Bigsby, Banks, senior
DT Tony Cumberland, Willamette, junior
DT Lusiano Lopez, Lake Oswego, senior
DT Dominic Macon, Nelson, senior
Like on the offensive line, we can roster our full preseason team on the D-line.
Linebackers (8)
Jack Brauckmiller, Canby, sophomore
Treyson Eddleman, Lakeridge, senior
Will Ingle, West Linn, senior
Daniel Kuenzi, Silverton, junior
Marco Larsen, Summit, senior
Maddox Maehara, Clackamas, senior
Mana Tuioti, Sheldon, junior
Sam Vyhlidal, Mountainside, junior
Not only are we deep at the linebacker spot, but Tuioti and Vyhlidal provide cover at running back if we need it.
Defensive backs (9)
CB Josiah Hawkins, Cascade, sophomore
CB Josiah Molden, West Linn, sophomore
CB Xavier Harris, West Linn, senior
CB Grant Valley, Jesuit, senior
S Zyon Floyd, Lakeridge, senior
S Quinton Olson, Scappoose, senior
S Tate Snyder, North Medford, senior
S Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville, senior
S Evan Wusstig, West Salem, junior
Good luck throwing on this contingent. In addition, Olson, Wiepert and Wusstig will be in the receiver mix, and Wiepert also serves as our emergency quarterback.
Special teams
Kicker (1)
Rocco Graziano, Sheldon, senior
Graziano’s ability to pull double duty as our punter and placekicker allows us to keep a ninth defensive back.
Long snapper (1)
Nolan Darcy, Lakeridge, senior
We don’t want to skimp on this vital, yet often overlooked, position, so we roster a specialist who likely will make a college roster next season.
Practice squad
Quarterbacks
Andrew Guthrie, Summit, sophomore
Zeke Thomas, Crescent Valley, freshman
With experience on the main roster, we can afford to develop two promising youngsters at the position.
Running backs
Wyatt Andler, Wells, senior
Tyson Davis, Central Catholic, junior
Andler is one of the few veterans to make the practice squad and offers a change of pace from the speedsters if we want to call him up. Davis was one of our toughest cuts from the preseason all-state team, and we want him in reserve here.
Wide receiver
Matthew Newell, Thurston, junior
Newell has good bloodlines — his older brothers Jake (Akron) and Luke (Southern Oregon) are playing college ball — and made a big leap as a sophomore for the Colts.
Tight end
Andreas Nicolaidis, Central Catholic, junior
With three senior tight ends headed to Division I schools, we couldn’t find a spot for Nicolaidis on the main roster, but we’ll be happy to call him up if needed.
Offensive linemen
Peyton Eveland, Redmond, sophomore
Carter Paul, Lakeridge, junior
Joe Weiler, Lakeridge, junior
We have some definite untapped potential in these three offensive linemen who should anchor the state’s next generation.
Defensive linemen
Alex Esuk, Sunset, junior
Brady Holland, Lincoln, junior
Both had breakthrough sophomore seasons, and we want to watch them develop.
Linebackers
Kawai Chamberlin, Sheldon, sophomore
Calvin Evans, Tualatin, senior
Donnie Vercher, Central Catholic, junior
Two promising youngsters are joined by Evans, who had a breakthrough junior season for the Timberwolves and can be called up to be our kicker or punter if necessary.
Defensive backs
Bryson Walker, Cascade Christian, sophomore
Braxton Singleton, North Salem, junior
Walker had one of the best seasons by any freshman in the state last year, and Singleton is ready to take on a bigger role for the Vikings this season.
