Oregon high school football: 2024 preseason all-state team
The high school sports season is ready to kick off in Oregon, so SBLive Oregon is presenting our preseason picks for all-classification, all-state teams in various sports.
Here is the SBLive Oregon preseason all-state football team.
First team
Offense
Quarterback
Nolan Keeney, Tualatin, senior
The BYU commit and On3’s No. 1 recruit in the state returns from an injury-riddled junior season during which he finished 92 of 133 for 1,834 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions and rushed for 384 yards and four scores.
Running backs
LaMarcus Bell, Lake Oswego, junior
The state’s No. 3-ranked class of 2026 recruit according to 247Sports and On3 ran for 1,116 yards and 11 touchdowns last season and made the 6A all-state second team.
Ansu Sanoe, Lakeridge, junior
The University of Washington commit missed three games at the end of last season with a high ankle sprain but should be 100% healthy as he looks to build upon his 661 yards and eight touchdowns from 2023.
Angel Valenzuela, Mountain View, junior
The Cougars last year made the 5A state championship game riding their sophomore sensation, who kicked off his season by rushing for 257 yards and four touchdowns against Canby. He went over 100 yards in 10 of 13 games, finishing with 1,827 on 258 carries and scoring 27 touchdowns.
Wide receivers
Jack Foley, Mountain View, senior
One of the top receiving prospects in the Northwest has offers from Air Force and Washington State entering his final high school season after catching 44 passes for 709 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior.
Landon Kelsey, Central Catholic, senior
The impact the Ridgefield (Wash.) transfer had on the Rams offense last season cannot be overstated. He quickly became the team’s main deep threat, averaging 23 yards per catch and finishing with 33 receptions for 758 yards and 10 touchdowns — including a 50-yarder late in the second quarter of the 6A final against Tualatin that broke a 21-21 tie.
Rasean Jones, Baker, junior
Jones finished his sophomore season among the state leaders in all three receiving categories, catching 76 passes for 985 yards and 11 touchdowns. After winning his second 4A state titles in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles in the spring, he spurned the summer track circuit to ready himself for an even bigger junior season as he looks to break through in recruiting circles.
Tight end
Baron Naone, West Linn, senior
The University of Washington commit has consistently sat atop the state’s recruiting rankings since the start of his junior season. While he’s posted bigger numbers on defense, he figures to get more touches this fall as the Lions’ undisputed TE1 after catching 10 passes for 172 yards and a touchdown last season.
Flex
Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville, senior
Whether Wiepert remains at wide receiver (72 catches for 1,465 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior) or becomes the person delivering the passes from behind center, he will be one of the critical players in the Wildcats’ defense of their 5A state championship.
Center
John McGregor, Central Catholic, senior
McGregor was a 6A second-team all-state selection as a junior after having to be convinced to return to the gridiron by former Rams coach Steve Pyne.
Tackles
Jake Normoyle, West Linn, senior
The Oregon State commit has been a stalwart for the Lions up front since his sophomore season, twice earning 6A all-state recognition — including a first-team selection last year.
Zac Stascausky, Central Catholic, senior
Stascausky, who recently switched his commitment from Minnesota to Washington, developed last season into the leader of a stellar offensive line that powered the Rams to a third 6A state title in the past four OSAA playoffs.
Guards
Brash Henderson, Silverton, senior
Henderson shows off the skills he uses on the wrestling mat (he won the 5A 285-pound state title in February) to grapple with defenders, anchoring the Foxes offensive line as a first-team 5A all-state selection.
Ryan Holmes, West Linn, senior
Holmes’ older brother Zach was a 2020 all-state offensive lineman, and Jake made the all-state team on the defensive line in 2021-22. Ryan is poised to join them as an all-state pick after starting at right guard for the Lions last year.
Defense
Defensive tackles
Tony Cumberland, Willamette, junior
Cumberland joins the Wolverines with a pedigree earned in two years at Desert Mountain in Scottsdale, Ariz., where the University of Oregon commit made 30 tackles (8½ for loss) as a sophomore and climbed to No. 2 in On3’s national rankings of class of 2026 defensive linemen.
Lusiano Lopez, Lake Oswego, senior
Lopez, a two-time 6A all-state selection, made 56 tackles with two sacks anchoring the interior of the Lakers defensive front last season.
Defensive ends
Baron Naone, West Linn, senior
One of the top edge rushers in the state returns for the Lions after making the 6A all-state second team last season.
Eli Willis, Silverton, senior
Mid-Willamette coaches named Willis the conference’s defensive lineman of the year, and 5A coaches voted him to the all-state first team after he made 42 tackles and four sacks last season.
Linebackers
Will Ingle, West Linn, senior
Ingle played for the Lions as a sophomore, then went to Wilsonville last year and was a 5A first-team all-state pick with 93 tackles (15 for loss) and six sacks. He transferred back to West Linn for his senior season.
Daniel Kuenzi, Silverton, senior
Kuenzi was named Mid-Willamette Conference defensive player of the year as a junior after making a team-high 95 tackles to help the Foxes reach the 5A state semifinals.
Mana Tuioti, Sheldon, senior
Tuioti recently added an offer from Boise State — his fifth FBS offer — after a junior season during which he recorded a team-high 70 tackles and made the 6A all-state second team.
Sam Vyhlidal, Mountainside, junior
Vyhlidal has been a key player on both sides of the ball for the Mavericks since his freshman year and starred on defense last season, making 72 tackles and earning first-team all-Metro League honors.
Cornerbacks
Josiah Hawkins, Cascade, sophomore
Hawkins showed there was more than one freshman sensation named Josiah who was playing shutdown corner, finishing with five interceptions and making the all-Oregon West Conference first team.
Josiah Molden, West Linn, sophomore
Teams learned very quickly not to pick on the son of ex-NFLer Alex Molden. He finished the season with 32 tackles, 18 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and a nod on MaxPreps’ Freshman All-American team.
Safeties
Zyon Floyd, Lakeridge, senior
Floyd made 47 tackles with three pass breakups and an interception as a junior 6A all-state honorable mention selection. He has 10.79 speed in the 100 meters (he finished seventh at the OSAA track and field state meet in May) and sports offers from Samford, Old Dominion and Western Illinois.
Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville, senior
The baseball star (Oregon State commit) shined on the gridiron for a state champion last season, winning 5A defensive player of the year honors for the Wildcats after leading the team with 121 tackles (seven for loss), two sacks, two pass breakups and an interception.
Flex
Quinton Olson, Scappoose, senior
Olson was a terror in the secondary for a 4A semifinalist last season. The first-team all-state strong safety made a team-high 94 tackles (tied for the most among returning players in 4A) with three interceptions, four pass breakups and five fumble recoveries.
Special teams
Placekicker
Rocco Graziano, Sheldon, senior
The University of Oregon commit connected on 5 of 6 field goals last season, including a 46-yarder, and was 20 of 21 on PATs in earning second-team 6A all-state recognition.
Punter
Gabe Love, Crook County, senior
Love was a first-team 4A all-state selection last season after averaging 38.4 yards per punt for the Cowboys, helping them reach the state playoffs.
Kick returner
Danny Wideman, West Linn, senior
The future University of Oregon outfielder not only was the Lions’ leading receiver as a junior but is also a threat to take any kick to the house.
Long snapper
Nolan Darcy, Lakeridge, senior
The 4-star recruit was one of the few players in the state honored by his league for his specialty last season, making the all-Three Rivers League special teams list.
Second team
Offense
Quarterbacks
Baird Gilroy, West Linn, senior
Nick Hudson, Marist Catholic, senior
Running backs
Wyatt Andler, Wells, senior
Jordan Hicks, Mountainside, junior
JaMar Thurman, Lowell, senior
Wide receivers
Austin Simmons, West Albany, senior
Zhaiel Smith, Tualatin, senior
Danny Wideman, West Linn, senior
Tight end
Jackson Doman, Canby, senior
Flex
Cash Landau, Franklin, senior
Center
Walter Dahme, Sherwood, junior
Tackles
Jace Eveland, Summit, senior
Suliasi Laulaupea’alu, Sherwood, senior
Guards
Damon Bossy, South Salem, senior
Trace Spreen, Jesuit, senior
Defense
Defensive tackles
Luke Bigsby, Banks, senior
Dominic Macon, Nelson, senior
Defensive ends
Phoenix-Orion DiCosmo, Central Catholic, senior
Noah Tishendorf, Lakeridge, junior
Linebackers
Jack Brauckmiller, Canby, sophomore
Treyson Eddleman, Lakeridge, senior
Marco Larsen, Summit, senior
Maddox Maehara, Clackamas, senior
Cornerbacks
Xavier Harris, West Linn, senior
Grant Valley, Jesuit, senior
Safeties
Tate Snyder, North Medford, senior
Evan Wusstig, West Salem, junior
Flex
Tau Takau, Roosevelt, senior
Special teams
Placekicker
Noah Zanotto, Thurston, senior
Punter
Braden Sievertson, Sandy, senior
Kick returner
D’Marieon Gates, Central Catholic, senior
Long snapper
Mason Senzaki, Central Catholic, junior
