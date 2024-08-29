High School

Oregon high school football: 2024 preseason all-state team

Meet our all-classifications, all-state team entering the 2024 Oregon high school football season

René Ferrán

BYU commit Nolan Keeney is the top quarterback in Oregon.
BYU commit Nolan Keeney is the top quarterback in Oregon. / Photo by Dan Brood

The high school sports season is ready to kick off in Oregon, so SBLive Oregon is presenting our preseason picks for all-classification, all-state teams in various sports.

Here is the SBLive Oregon preseason all-state football team. 

OREGON'S TOP 200 PLAYERS OVERALL

10 STORYLINES ENTERING 2024 SEASON

First team

Offense

Quarterback

Nolan Keeney, Tualatin, senior

The BYU commit and On3’s No. 1 recruit in the state returns from an injury-riddled junior season during which he finished 92 of 133 for 1,834 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions and rushed for 384 yards and four scores. 

Running backs

LaMarcus Bell, Lake Oswego, junior

The state’s No. 3-ranked class of 2026 recruit according to 247Sports and On3 ran for 1,116 yards and 11 touchdowns last season and made the 6A all-state second team.

Ansu Sanoe, Lakeridge, junior

The University of Washington commit missed three games at the end of last season with a high ankle sprain but should be 100% healthy as he looks to build upon his 661 yards and eight touchdowns from 2023.

Angel Valenzuela, Mountain View, junior

The Cougars last year made the 5A state championship game riding their sophomore sensation, who kicked off his season by rushing for 257 yards and four touchdowns against Canby. He went over 100 yards in 10 of 13 games, finishing with 1,827 on 258 carries and scoring 27 touchdowns.

Wide receivers

Jack Foley, Mountain View, senior

One of the top receiving prospects in the Northwest has offers from Air Force and Washington State entering his final high school season after catching 44 passes for 709 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior.

Landon Kelsey, Central Catholic, senior

The impact the Ridgefield (Wash.) transfer had on the Rams offense last season cannot be overstated. He quickly became the team’s main deep threat, averaging 23 yards per catch and finishing with 33 receptions for 758 yards and 10 touchdowns — including a 50-yarder late in the second quarter of the 6A final against Tualatin that broke a 21-21 tie.

Rasean Jones, Baker, junior

Jones finished his sophomore season among the state leaders in all three receiving categories, catching 76 passes for 985 yards and 11 touchdowns. After winning his second 4A state titles in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles in the spring, he spurned the summer track circuit to ready himself for an even bigger junior season as he looks to break through in recruiting circles.

Tight end

Baron Naone, West Linn, senior

The University of Washington commit has consistently sat atop the state’s recruiting rankings since the start of his junior season. While he’s posted bigger numbers on defense, he figures to get more touches this fall as the Lions’ undisputed TE1 after catching 10 passes for 172 yards and a touchdown last season.

Flex 

Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville, senior

Whether Wiepert remains at wide receiver (72 catches for 1,465 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior) or becomes the person delivering the passes from behind center, he will be one of the critical players in the Wildcats’ defense of their 5A state championship.

Center

John McGregor, Central Catholic, senior

McGregor was a 6A second-team all-state selection as a junior after having to be convinced to return to the gridiron by former Rams coach Steve Pyne.

Tackles

Jake Normoyle, West Linn, senior

The Oregon State commit has been a stalwart for the Lions up front since his sophomore season, twice earning 6A all-state recognition — including a first-team selection last year.

Zac Stascausky, Central Catholic, senior

Stascausky, who recently switched his commitment from Minnesota to Washington, developed last season into the leader of a stellar offensive line that powered the Rams to a third 6A state title in the past four OSAA playoffs.

Guards

Brash Henderson, Silverton, senior

Henderson shows off the skills he uses on the wrestling mat (he won the 5A 285-pound state title in February) to grapple with defenders, anchoring the Foxes offensive line as a first-team 5A all-state selection.

Ryan Holmes, West Linn, senior

Holmes’ older brother Zach was a 2020 all-state offensive lineman, and Jake made the all-state team on the defensive line in 2021-22. Ryan is poised to join them as an all-state pick after starting at right guard for the Lions last year.

Defense

Defensive tackles

Tony Cumberland, Willamette, junior

Cumberland joins the Wolverines with a pedigree earned in two years at Desert Mountain in Scottsdale, Ariz., where the University of Oregon commit made 30 tackles (8½ for loss) as a sophomore and climbed to No. 2 in On3’s national rankings of class of 2026 defensive linemen.

Lusiano Lopez, Lake Oswego, senior

Lopez, a two-time 6A all-state selection, made 56 tackles with two sacks anchoring the interior of the Lakers defensive front last season.

Defensive ends

Baron Naone, West Linn, senior

One of the top edge rushers in the state returns for the Lions after making the 6A all-state second team last season.

Eli Willis, Silverton, senior

Mid-Willamette coaches named Willis the conference’s defensive lineman of the year, and 5A coaches voted him to the all-state first team after he made 42 tackles and four sacks last season.

Linebackers

Will Ingle, West Linn, senior

Ingle played for the Lions as a sophomore, then went to Wilsonville last year and was a 5A first-team all-state pick with 93 tackles (15 for loss) and six sacks. He transferred back to West Linn for his senior season.

Daniel Kuenzi, Silverton, senior 

Kuenzi was named Mid-Willamette Conference defensive player of the year as a junior after making a team-high 95 tackles to help the Foxes reach the 5A state semifinals.

Mana Tuioti, Sheldon, senior

Tuioti recently added an offer from Boise State — his fifth FBS offer — after a junior season during which he recorded a team-high 70 tackles and made the 6A all-state second team.

Sam Vyhlidal, Mountainside, junior

Vyhlidal has been a key player on both sides of the ball for the Mavericks since his freshman year and starred on defense last season, making 72 tackles and earning first-team all-Metro League honors.

Cornerbacks

Josiah Hawkins, Cascade, sophomore

Hawkins showed there was more than one freshman sensation named Josiah who was playing shutdown corner, finishing with five interceptions and making the all-Oregon West Conference first team.

Josiah Molden, West Linn, sophomore

Teams learned very quickly not to pick on the son of ex-NFLer Alex Molden. He finished the season with 32 tackles, 18 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and a nod on MaxPreps’ Freshman All-American team.

Safeties

Zyon Floyd, Lakeridge, senior

Floyd made 47 tackles with three pass breakups and an interception as a junior 6A all-state honorable mention selection. He has 10.79 speed in the 100 meters (he finished seventh at the OSAA track and field state meet in May) and sports offers from Samford, Old Dominion and Western Illinois.

Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville, senior

The baseball star (Oregon State commit) shined on the gridiron for a state champion last season, winning 5A defensive player of the year honors for the Wildcats after leading the team with 121 tackles (seven for loss), two sacks, two pass breakups and an interception.

Flex 

Quinton Olson, Scappoose, senior

Olson was a terror in the secondary for a 4A semifinalist last season. The first-team all-state strong safety made a team-high 94 tackles (tied for the most among returning players in 4A) with three interceptions, four pass breakups and five fumble recoveries.

Special teams

Placekicker

Rocco Graziano, Sheldon, senior

The University of Oregon commit connected on 5 of 6 field goals last season, including a 46-yarder, and was 20 of 21 on PATs in earning second-team 6A all-state recognition.

Punter

Gabe Love, Crook County, senior

Love was a first-team 4A all-state selection last season after averaging 38.4 yards per punt for the Cowboys, helping them reach the state playoffs.

Kick returner

Danny Wideman, West Linn, senior

The future University of Oregon outfielder not only was the Lions’ leading receiver as a junior but is also a threat to take any kick to the house.

Long snapper

Nolan Darcy, Lakeridge, senior

The 4-star recruit was one of the few players in the state honored by his league for his specialty last season, making the all-Three Rivers League special teams list.

Second team

Offense

Quarterbacks

Baird Gilroy, West Linn, senior

Nick Hudson, Marist Catholic, senior

Running backs

Wyatt Andler, Wells, senior

Jordan Hicks, Mountainside, junior

JaMar Thurman, Lowell, senior

Wide receivers

Austin Simmons, West Albany, senior

Zhaiel Smith, Tualatin, senior

Danny Wideman, West Linn, senior

Tight end

Jackson Doman, Canby, senior

Flex

Cash Landau, Franklin, senior

Center

Walter Dahme, Sherwood, junior

Tackles

Jace Eveland, Summit, senior

Suliasi Laulaupea’alu, Sherwood, senior

Guards

Damon Bossy, South Salem, senior

Trace Spreen, Jesuit, senior

Defense

Defensive tackles

Luke Bigsby, Banks, senior

Dominic Macon, Nelson, senior

Defensive ends

Phoenix-Orion DiCosmo, Central Catholic, senior

Noah Tishendorf, Lakeridge, junior

Linebackers

Jack Brauckmiller, Canby, sophomore

Treyson Eddleman, Lakeridge, senior

Marco Larsen, Summit, senior

Maddox Maehara, Clackamas, senior

Cornerbacks

Xavier Harris, West Linn, senior

Grant Valley, Jesuit, senior

Safeties

Tate Snyder, North Medford, senior

Evan Wusstig, West Salem, junior

Flex

Tau Takau, Roosevelt, senior

Special teams

Placekicker

Noah Zanotto, Thurston, senior

Punter

Braden Sievertson, Sandy, senior

Kick returner

D’Marieon Gates, Central Catholic, senior

Long snapper

Mason Senzaki, Central Catholic, junior

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published |Modified
René Ferrán

RENÉ FERRÁN

Home/Oregon