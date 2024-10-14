Abella Leder of Canby voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week (10/7/2024)
Congratulations to Canby’s Abella Leder for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 23-29.
Leder, a junior midfielder on the Canby team, has been a key player for the Cougars with her consistency, solid first touch and possession-based style of play. She was crucial in a 3-0 win over La Salle Prep in a Northwest Oregon Conference opener.
Leder received 49.41% of the vote, beating out Claire Masters, a senior on the Tigard team, who finished second with 33.18%. Madison Forest, a senior on the West Salem team, was third with 15.99%, and Kolbi Priaulx, a senior on the North Eugene team, was fourth with 0.59%. There were more than 8,000 votes tallied this week.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
