Addi Rice of Tualatin voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week (10/21/2024)
Congratulations to Tualatin’s Addi Rice for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 7-13.
Rice, a junior goalkeeper on the Tualatin team, stepped up to make around 10 saves for the Timberwolves in their 0-0 tie with Lake Oswego in a Three Rivers League opener.
Rice received 53.80% of the vote, beating out Sadey Woodrum, a junior on the Marist Catholic team, who finished second with 26.92%. Harlyn Tischhauer, a junior on the Tigard team, was third with 12.38%, and Ella Shepard, a senior on the Marist Catholic team, was fourth with 2.11%. There were nearly 6,000 votes tallied this week.
