High School

Adia Fancher of Corbett voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week (1/6/2025)

Fancher received 39.8% of the vote, beating out Tualatin's Jordyn Smith, who finished second with 35.31%

Dan Brood

Congratulations to Corbett’s Adia Fancher for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 23-29.

Fancher, a freshman guard on the Corbett team, poured in 32 points to help lead the Cardinals to a 49-48 win over Cascade Christian in the championship game of the Seaside Holiday Classic.

Fancher received 39.8% of the vote, beating out Jordyn Smith, a senior on the Tualatin team, who finished second with 35.31%. Hadley Craig, a senior on the Silverton team, was third with 17.57%, and Makya Alsup, a junior on the Cottage Grove team, was fourth with 4.32%. There were nearly 2,000 votes tallied this week.

We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com. 

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Dan Brood
DAN BROOD

Home/Oregon