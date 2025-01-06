Adia Fancher of Corbett voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week (1/6/2025)
Congratulations to Corbett’s Adia Fancher for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 23-29.
Fancher, a freshman guard on the Corbett team, poured in 32 points to help lead the Cardinals to a 49-48 win over Cascade Christian in the championship game of the Seaside Holiday Classic.
Fancher received 39.8% of the vote, beating out Jordyn Smith, a senior on the Tualatin team, who finished second with 35.31%. Hadley Craig, a senior on the Silverton team, was third with 17.57%, and Makya Alsup, a junior on the Cottage Grove team, was fourth with 4.32%. There were nearly 2,000 votes tallied this week.
