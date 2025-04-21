High School

Alex Johnson of Crater voted High School On SI Oregon Baseball Player of the Week (4/21/2025)

Congratulations to Crater’s Alex Johnson for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Baseball Athlete of the Week for the week of April 7-13.

Johnson, a junior on the Crater team, went 4 for 4 with three doubles, a triple, two runs and five RBIs to help power the Comets to a 10-1 win over North Eugene in a Midwestern League game at Crater High School.

Johnson received 55.51% of the vote, beating out Collin Stockton, a sophomore on the Eagle Point team, who finished second with 38.9%. Shane Sullivan, a senior on the Horizon Christian team, was third with 3.38%, and Hunter Hedlund, a junior on the Santiam Christian team, was fourth with 0.9%. There were nearly 6,000 votes tallied last week.

We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com. 

DAN BROOD

Dan Brood, who might be the very last of the straight-on place-kickers, has been covering high school sports in Oregon for more than 30 years, winning multiple awards for writing and photography. He started working with SBLive Sports in 2021.

