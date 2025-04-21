Alex Johnson of Crater voted High School On SI Oregon Baseball Player of the Week (4/21/2025)
Congratulations to Crater’s Alex Johnson for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Baseball Athlete of the Week for the week of April 7-13.
Johnson, a junior on the Crater team, went 4 for 4 with three doubles, a triple, two runs and five RBIs to help power the Comets to a 10-1 win over North Eugene in a Midwestern League game at Crater High School.
Johnson received 55.51% of the vote, beating out Collin Stockton, a sophomore on the Eagle Point team, who finished second with 38.9%. Shane Sullivan, a senior on the Horizon Christian team, was third with 3.38%, and Hunter Hedlund, a junior on the Santiam Christian team, was fourth with 0.9%. There were nearly 6,000 votes tallied last week.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
