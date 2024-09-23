Allison Waechter of Sutherlin voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Volleyball Athlete of the Week (9/23/2024)
Congratulations to Sutherlin’s Allison Waechter for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Volleyball Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 9-15.
Waechter, a junior outside hitter on the Sutherlin team, shined with 24 kills, 16 digs and three blocks for the Bulldogs in their 15-25, 25-16, 25-20, 15-25, 15-12 win over North Valley in a nonleague match at Sutherlin High School. She had 20 kills and 10 digs in a 25-18, 25-22, 25-17 win over Phoenix. She had 26 kills and 22 digs in a victory against Harrisburg.
Waechter received 72.29% of the vote, beating out Teagan Dixon, a senior on the Clackamas team, who finished second with 25.09%. Lilly Goldsby-Hughes, a freshman on the Roosevelt team, was third with 0.98%, and London O’Brien, a senior on the Mazama team, was fourth with 0.74%. There were more than 10,000 votes tallied this week.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
