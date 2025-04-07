Ambur Livingston of Putnam voted High School On SI Oregon Softball Player of the Week (4/7/2025)
Congratulations to Putnam’s Ambur Livingston for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Softball Athlete of the Week for the week of March 24-30.
Livingston, a senior third baseman on the Putnam team, had a big day at the plate for the Kingsmen, going 4 for 6 with a home run, a double, three runs and five RBIs in their 17-10 win against South Eugene at the North Eugene Tournament.
Livingston received 32.02% of the vote, beating out Avery Quaempts, a junior on the Pendleton team, who finished second with 28.57%. Marti Anderson, a senior on the La Grande team, was third with 11.54%, and Annie Gunia, a junior on the Sprague team, was fourth with 9.97%. There were nearly 9,000 votes tallied this week.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App