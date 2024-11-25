Ana Kubiaczyk of Jesuit voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week (11/25/2024)
Congratulations to Jesuit’s Ana Kubiaczyk for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week for the week of Nov. 11-17.
Kubiaczyk, a junior midfielder on the Jesuit team, had a goal and an assist for the Crusaders in their 2-1 win over Grant in the Class 6A state championship match at Hillsboro Stadium.
Kubiaczyk received 41.32% of the vote, beating out Ella Bulkley, a junior on the Catlin Gabel team, who finished second with 20.96%. Sydney Perlewitz, a sophomore on the Catlin Gabel team, was third with 12.57%, and Libby McLaughlin, a sophomore on the Marist Catholic team, was fourth with 8.98%.
