Asa Pritchard-Moa of Central voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Football Athlete of the Week (9/16/2024)
Congratulations to Central’s Asa Pritchard-Moa for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Football Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 2-8.
Pritchard-Moa, a senior running back/linebacker on the Central team, shined on both sides of the ball for the Panthers in their 29-22 nonleague win at Beaverton. On offense, he had eight carries for 68 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, he had 11 tackles (two tackles for loss, two sacks).
Pritchard-Moa received 38.74% of the vote, beating out Justin Hofenbredl, a senior on the Dallas team, who finished second with 28.80%. Rocco De La Rosa, a junior on the Philomath team, was third with 12.19%, and Cavan Rogers, a sophomore on the Oregon City team, was fourth with 9.46%. There were nearly 27,000 votes tallied this week.
