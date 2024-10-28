Audrey Haycock of Canby voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week (10/28/2024)
Congratulations to Canby’s Audrey Haycock for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 14-20.
Haycock, a junior midfielder on the Canby team, who provides the Cougars with a spark off the bench, scored two goals in a 9-1 win at Milwaukie in Northwest Oregon Conference action.
Haycock received 48.06% of the vote, beating out Natalie McClure, a junior on the North Eugene team, who finished second with 22.83%. Maddison Holstege, a senior on the West Salem team, was third with 20.07%, and Rylee Madison, a junior on the North Eugene team, was fourth with 4.49%. There were nearly 10,000 votes tallied this week.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
