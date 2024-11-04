Avi Trees of Nelson voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Volleyball Athlete of the Week (11/4/2024)
Congratulations to Nelson’s Avi Trees for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Volleyball Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 21-27.
Trees, a junior libero on the Nelson team, had 14 digs, four aces and two assists to help the Hawks wrap up their Mt. Hood Conference schedule with a 25-13, 25-13, 25-14 victory at Clackamas.
Trees received 25.71% of the vote, beating out Jaslyn Reed, a junior on the Lakeridge team, who finished second with 14.29%. Mayenabasi Akpan, a junior on the South Medford team, was third with 11.43%, and Anna Orlowski, a junior on the Sandy team, was fourth with 8.57%.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App