Blake Knurowski of East Linn Christian voted High School on SI Oregon Boys Basketball Player of Week (3/10/2025)
Congratulations to East Linn Christian’s Blake Knurowski for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 24-March 2.
Knurowski, a senior on the East Linn Christian team, stepped up for the Eagles with 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals in their 79-62 home win over Bonanza in a Class 2A state playoff first-round contest.
Knurowski received 55.3% of the vote, beating out Jack Ford, a senior on the Lebanon team, who finished second with 27.65%. Gylan Payne, a senior on the Oregon City team, was third with 11.74%, and Kais Elabdeia, a senior on the Oregon Episcopal School team, and Owen Nathan, a senior on the Roosevelt team, tied for fourth, each with 1.52%.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App