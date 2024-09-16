Brielle Engle of Cottage Grove voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week (9/16/2024)
Congratulations to Cottage Grove’s Brielle Engle for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 2-8.
Engle, a junior forward on the Cottage Grove team, scored four goals, coming off of 13 shots, in helping lead the Lions to a 5-0 victory against Stayton in a nonleague match at Cottage Grove High School.
Engle received 38.45% of the vote, beating out Ella Braunger, a senior on the Marist Catholic team, who finished second with 31.36%. Cruz Donawa, a sophomore on the Marist Catholic team, was third with 12.85%, and Sarahi Chavez, a senior on the McKay team, was fourth with 5.43%. There were nearly 15,000 votes tallied this week.
