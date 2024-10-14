Brooklyn Boyd of Centennial voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Volleyball Athlete of the Week (10/14/2024)
Congratulations to Centennial’s Brooklyn Boyd for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Volleyball Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 6.
Boyd, a senior setter on the Centennial team, had 24 assists, four digs, three aces and two kills for the Eagles in a win over Hood River Valley, and she had 30 assists, 12 digs and two aces in a victory against Putnam.
Boyd received 46.72% of the vote, beating out Sloan Sanders, a senior on the Tigard team, who finished second with 43.43%. Avery Brown, a junior on the Pendleton team, was third with 6.39%, and Mya Kirkpatrick, a sophomore on the Centennial team, was fourth with 1.33%. There were more than 20,000 votes tallied this week.
