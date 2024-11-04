Burkeley Knight-Sheen of Marist Catholic voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week (11/4/2024)
Congratulations to Marist Catholic’s Burkeley Knight-Sheen for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 21-27.
Knight-Sheen, a senior midfielder on the Marist Catholic team, has four goals in the Spartans’ past five matches, including two in a 5-0 home win over Marshfield in a Sky Em League contest.
Knight-Sheen received 67.58% of the vote, beating out Jay R Flores, a senior on the McNary team, who finished second with 21.98%. Devyn Kinzie, a junior on the Canby team, was third with 8.70%, and Sebastian King-Widdall, a freshman on the South Salem team, was fourth with 0.49%. There were more than 4,000 votes tallied this week.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
