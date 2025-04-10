Central Panthers announce 2025 Oregon high school football schedule
High school football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced across Oregon, and High School On SI Oregon will share these as we see them.
This week, the Central Panthers announced their schedule for the 2025 campaign.
The Panthers will play three nonleague games, starting with a Week 0 contest at Centennial. Central will have its home opener the following week, when it plays host to Beaverton in a nonleague game.
The Panthers will begin play in the new-look 5A Special District 3 on Sept. 26, when they will be home to face Silverton.
Below is Central’s 2025 regular-season schedule, with game times to be announced.
2025 CENTRAL PANTHERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 29: at Centennial
Sept. 5: Beaverton
Sept. 12: at Forest Grove
Sept. 26: Silverton*
Oct. 3: at Dallas*
Oct. 10: Corvallis*
Oct. 17: at South Albany*
Oct. 24: at Lebanon
Oct. 31: West Albany*
* — 5A Special District 3 game
More football
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App