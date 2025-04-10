High School

Central Panthers announce 2025 Oregon high school football schedule

The Panthers will open the season Aug. 29 at Centennial

Dan Brood

The Central football team, which went 7-3 and reached the 5A playoffs last year, will have four regular-season home games in the 2025 season.
High school football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced across Oregon, and High School On SI Oregon will share these as we see them.

This week, the Central Panthers announced their schedule for the 2025 campaign.

The Panthers will play three nonleague games, starting with a Week 0 contest at Centennial. Central will have its home opener the following week, when it plays host to Beaverton in a nonleague game.

The Panthers will begin play in the new-look 5A Special District 3 on Sept. 26, when they will be home to face Silverton.

Below is Central’s 2025 regular-season schedule, with game times to be announced.

2025 CENTRAL PANTHERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 29: at Centennial

Sept. 5: Beaverton

Sept. 12: at Forest Grove

Sept. 26: Silverton*

Oct. 3: at Dallas*

Oct. 10: Corvallis*

Oct. 17: at South Albany*

Oct. 24: at Lebanon

Oct. 31: West Albany*

* — 5A Special District 3 game

