Cole Dixon of West Linn voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Football Athlete of the Week (12/9/2024)
Congratulations to West Linn’s Cole Dixon for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Football Athlete of the Week for the week of Nov. 25-Dec. 1.
Dixon, a junior linebacker on the West Linn team, was in on 11 total tackles, had a sack and recorded an interception for the Lions in their 44-30 win over Lake Oswego in the Class 6A Open championship game at Hillsboro Stadium.
Dixon received 62.2% of the vote, beating out Viggo Anderson, a junior on the West Linn team, who finished second with 18.66%. Joe Janney, a junior on the Henley team, was third with 4.31%, and Mark Wiepert, a senior on the Wilsonville team, was fourth with 3.83%.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
