Collin Fierro of Newport voted High School on SI Oregon Baseball Player of the Week (3/31/2025)
Congratulations to Newport’s Collin Fierro for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Baseball Athlete of the Week for the week of March 17-23.
Fierro, a sophomore shortstop on the Newport team, went 2 for 3 with a home run, a double and two RBIs for the Cubs in their 12-0 home win over Tillamook in a nonleague clash.
Fierro received 45.12% of the vote, beating out Trenton Lewis, a junior on the Lebanon team, who finished second with 35.98%. Dominic Daffron, a senior on the North Medford team, was third with 10.37%, and Isaac Pfeifer, a senior on the Tualatin team, was fourth with 3.05%.
