Collin Fierro of Newport voted High School on SI Oregon Baseball Player of the Week (3/31/2025)

Fierro received 45.12% of the vote, beating out Lebanon's Trenton Lewis, who finished second with 35.98%

Dan Brood

Congratulations to Newport’s Collin Fierro for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Baseball Athlete of the Week for the week of March 17-23.

Fierro, a sophomore shortstop on the Newport team, went 2 for 3 with a home run, a double and two RBIs for the Cubs in their 12-0 home win over Tillamook in a nonleague clash.

Fierro received 45.12% of the vote, beating out Trenton Lewis, a junior on the Lebanon team, who finished second with 35.98%. Dominic Daffron, a senior on the North Medford team, was third with 10.37%, and Isaac Pfeifer, a senior on the Tualatin team, was fourth with 3.05%.

We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com. 

Dan Brood
DAN BROOD

Dan Brood, who might be the very last of the straight-on place-kickers, has been covering high school sports in Oregon for more than 30 years, winning multiple awards for writing and photography. He started working with SBLive Sports in 2021.

