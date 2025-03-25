Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Oregon Baseball Player of the Week (3/24/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School on SI's Oregon Baseball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Paul Ables, Estacada
The junior third baseman went a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with a double, a triple, three runs and three RBIs for the Rangers in a 9-5 nonleague win at Milwaukie.
Caleb Babcock, Philomath
The sophomore left-handed pitcher threw four strong innings for the Warriors, giving up one unearned run on one hit while striking out 10 and walking three in a season-opening 3-1 nonleague win at Santiam Christian.
Carson Boyer, West Linn
The senior left-hander threw four no-hit innings for the Lions, striking out seven and walking three in a 10-0, five-inning win over Barlow in a nonleague season-opener played at West Linn High School.
Mark Carpenter, Henley
The senior third baseman went a perfect 5 for 5 at the plate with two doubles, two stolen bases, three runs and three RBIs for the Hornets in a 13-0 win at Lost River in a nonleague season-opener.
Ryder Carpenter, Mountain View
The sophomore catcher/right-handed pitcher got is season off to a blazing start in a 17-0 home win over Crook County. At the plate, went 3 for 4 with two home runs, three runs and four RBIs. He also started on the mound, striking out five in three scoreless innings.
Dominic Daffron, North Medford
The senior right-hander threw a complete-game shutout, allowing five hits while striking out nine and walking two in addition to hitting a pair of doubles for the Black Tornado in a 5-0 win at Lake Oswego in a nonleague game.
Collin Fierro, Newport
The sophomore shortstop, batting in the leadoff spot, went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run, a double and two RBIs for the Cubs in their 12-0 home win over Tillamook in a nonleague clash.
Achilles Garcia, Aloha
The junior pitcher tossed six innings of no-hit ball, striking out eight and walking one in the Warriors’ 10-0 victory over Liberty in a nonleague contest played at Sunset High School.
Dez Garcia, Aloha
The senior went 3 for 4 at the plate with a double, two runs and three RBIs to help the Warriors score a 10-0 win against Liberty in a nonleague season-opener played at Sunset High School.
Lucas Gardner, Century
The senior first baseman went 1 for 2 at the plate with a double, two walks and a run for the Jaguars in a 5-2 season-opening nonleague loss at Tigard.
JT Girod, Central
The sophomore infielder went 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run and four RBIs for the Panthers in a 13-4 win against Highland, Idaho. He’s hitting for a .533 average with at least one hit in each of the team’s first five games of the season.
Jakoby Goss, Tillamook
The junior shortstop, batting in the leadoff spot, went 3 for 5 at the plate with two triples, a double, a stolen base, three runs and five RBIs to help power the Cheesemakers to a 15-0 victory at Madras in a nonleague contest.
Hayden Grot, Aloha
The junior went 3 for 3 at the plate with a double, a walk and three runs scored for the Warriors in their 10-0 win over Liberty in a nonleague game played at Sunset High School.
Drew Hall, Wilsonville
The senior outfielder went 5 for 7 at the plate with a double, an RBI, two stolen bases and while also throwing out a runner at the plate for the Wildcats in season-opening wins over Willamette and West Albany.
Collin Hernandez, Thurston
The senior left-hander pitched five shutout innings, allowing one hit while striking out 11 and walking two for the Colts in their 3-0 win over Sheldon in a nonleague game played at PK Park in Eugene.
Trenton Herzog, Tualatin
The senior gave up one unearned run on one hit while striking out eight and walking one in five innings of work for the Timberwolves in their 11-1 nonleague win over Willamette in a game played at Tualatin High School.
Cameron Hyder, McMinnville
The junior first baseman belted a grand slam home run and drove in a total of five runs for the Grizzlies in their 19-2 win at Reynolds in a nonleague tilt.
Ian Isackson, Eagle Point
The senior pitcher threw a five-inning shutout, striking out 12 and allowing just one hit while needing just 65 pitches in the Eagles’ 10-0 nonleague victory against Mazama.
Dylan Leas, Springfield
The senior had a big season-opener for the Millers in their 17-2 home win over North Salem. At the plate he doubled, tripled and scored twice. He also pitched two innings, giving up one unearned run on no hits while striking out six and walking one.
Trenton Lewis, Lebanon
The junior right-hander pitched five strong innings for the Warriors, allowing one run on three hits while striking out 10 and walking one in a 5-1 win at McNary in a nonleague tilt.
Jaxon Logsdon, Baker
The senior catcher, who helped the Bulldogs win the Class 4A state basketball title the Saturday before, opened his baseball season by going 4 for 4 at the plate with two home runs, a triple, five runs and five RBIs in a 16-4 win at Melba, Idaho.
Jack Mazurowski, Portland Christian
The senior got his season to a strong start, stepping up for the Royals in a 10-0 win over St. Paul. At the plate, he went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a stolen base, two runs and four RBIs. He also pitched two and two-thirds scoreless innings, giving up two hits while striking out four and walking two.
Max Nowlin, Scappoose
The senior went 3 for 5 at the plate with a home run and three RBIs for the Indians in a season-opening 14-4 nonleague win at Estacada.
Isaac Pfeifer, Tualatin
The senior went a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with a pair of doubles, a run and three RBIs for the Timberwolves in their 11-1 win over Willamette in a nonleague game played at Tualatin High School.
Austin Redford, Reynolds
The senior right-hander threw five shutout innings, allowing two hits while striking out eight and walking one for the Raiders in their 7-1 win over Centennial in a nonleague game played at Reynolds Middle School.
Noah Scharer, South Salem
The senior outfielder belted a three-run home run for the Saxons in their season-opening 6-3 home win over Wells. Going back to last year’s state playoffs, he now has homered in five straight games.
Grady Sickler, Cascade Christian
The sophomore right-hander threw six shutout innings, allowing two hits while striking out five and walking four for the Challengers in their 8-0 home win over Phoenix in nonleague play.
Owen Sonne, McDaniel
The senior shortstop doubled twice, scored twice and drove in a run for the Mountain Lions in their 11-1 season-opening win over Woodburn in a nonleague contest played at McDaniel High School.
Bodie Stuben, Hood River Valley
The junior pitcher/infielder stepped up for the Eagles in a season-opening 5-4 home win over St. Helens in a nonleague contest. On the mound, he threw four and two-thirds strong innings, striking out 10 while walking one. At the plate, he went 2 for 5 with a walk-off double in the bottom of the eight inning.
Jacoby Tacchini, Henley
The freshman catcher had an impressive high school debut for the Hornets, going 4 for 5 at the plate with a home run and four RBIs in their 13-0 season-opening nonleague win at Lost River.
Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville
In the Wildcats’ first two games of the season, wins over Willamette and West Albany, the senior went 4 for 7 at the plate (including a 4-for-4 performance against Willamette), with a double, a bases-clearing triple and a pair of stolen bases.
