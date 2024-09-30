Cooper Gilbo of West Linn voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week (9/30/2024)
Congratulations to West Linn’s Cooper Gilbo for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 16-22.
Gilbo, a junior midfielder on the West Linn team, tallied three first-half goals for the Lions in their 5-2 win over Wilsonville in a nonleague match at Wilsonville High School.
Gilbo received 33.80% of the vote, beating out Jonah Lasselle, a junior on the West Albany team, who finished second with 22.76%. Matty Callison, a junior on the Barlow team, was third with 19.93%, and Luke Brons, a junior on the Westview team, was fourth with 16.13%. There were nearly 3,000 votes tallied this week.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App