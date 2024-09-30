Cora Chapman of North Salem voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week (9/30/2024)
Congratulations to North Salem’s Cora Chapman for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 16-22.
Chapman, a senior center midfielder on the North Salem team, had four goals for the Vikings in their 6-1 nonleague victory against Reynolds, giving her eight goals for the season to that point.
Chapman received 37.87% of the vote, beating out Talia Jones, a sophomore on the South Salem team, who finished second with 30.23%. Kaia Fetch, a senior on the Yamhill-Carlton team, was third with 21.88%, and Nora LeBlanc, a senior on the St. Mary’s Academy team, was fourth with 2.24%. There were more than 26,000 votes tallied this week.
