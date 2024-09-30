Dominic Locati of Jesuit voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Football Athlete of the Week (9/30/2024)
Congratulations to Jesuit’s Dominic Locati for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Football Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 16-22.
Locati, a senior running back on the Jesuit team, had 29 carries for 183 yards and two touchdowns for the Crusaders in a 38-15 win over Oregon City in a nonleague game at Jesuit High School.
Locati received 44.28% of the vote, beating out Jack Foley, a senior on the Mountain View team, who finished second with 20.27%. Mataio Olomua, a senior on the Sandy team, was third with 17.12%, and Chris Sickles, a senior on the Falls City team, was fourth with 13.08%. There were nearly 17,000 votes tallied this week.
