Dukatti Witherspoon of Sprague voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Football Athlete of the Week (10/14/2024)
Congratulations to Sprague’s Dukatti Witherspoon for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Football Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 6.
Witherspoon, a senior quarterback on the Sprague team, completed 17 of 22 passes for 169 yards and four touchdowns in the Olympians’ 48-0 win at South Salem in a Class 6A Special District 1 contest.
Witherspoon received 43.20% of the vote, beating out Zaryk Winters, a senior on the Lakeview team, who finished second with 42.04%. Leonardo Correani, a sophomore on the Lincoln team, was third with 6.02%, and Riley Donahue, a senior on the McMinnville team, was fourth with 3.72%. There were nearly 26,000 votes tallied this week.
