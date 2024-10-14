Edgar Bastida Acosta of Liberty voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week (10/7/2024)
Congratulations to Liberty’s Edgar Bastida Acosta for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 23-29.
Acosta, a senior center midfielder on the Liberty team, had two goals to help the Falcons edge McDaniel 3-2 in a nonleague match at McDaniel High School.
Acosta received 50.21% of the vote, beating out Tyler Raven, a senior on the Thurston team, who finished second with 42.09%. Pablo Guevara, a senior on the Lincoln team, was third with 3.86%, and Judah Ostrand, a sophomore on the McDaniel team, was fourth with 2.54%. There were more than 24,000 votes tallied this week.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App