Eli Silbernagel of Regis voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week (1/20/2025)
Congratulations to Regis’ Eli Silbernagel for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 6-12.
Silbernagel, a senior post on the Regis team, had a huge double-double for the Rams with 23 points and 23 rebounds in their 87-34 victory at Kennedy in a Tri-River Conference tilt.
Silbernagel received 55.58% of the vote, beating out Kaiden Ford, a senior on the Cascade team, who finished second with 22.07%. Aaidyn Bokuro, a junior on the Newport team, was third with 21.38%, and Cruz Veliz, a senior on the Woodburn team, was fourth with 5.33%. There were nearly 6,000 votes tallied this week.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
