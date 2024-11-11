Enrike Aguilar of North Salem voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Football Athlete of the Week (11/11/2024)
Congratulations to North Salem’s Enrike Aguilar for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Football Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 28-Nov. 3.
Aguilar, a senior offensive tackle/defensive tackle on the North Salem team, had seven total tackles, five sacks, one tackle for loss and a forced fumble for the Vikings in a 34-31 nonleague win over McMinnville at North Salem High School.
Aguilar received 55.23% of the vote, beating out Ryder Sawyer, a junior on the Douglas team, who finished second with 39.90%. Danner Frost, a junior on the Ridgeview team, was third with 2.26%, and AJ Reverman, a senior on the Lincoln team, was fourth with 0.97%. There were more than 45,000 votes tallied this week.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
