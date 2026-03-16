Final 2025-26 Top 25 Oregon Girls High School Basketball State Rankings
Nothing was going to match the finish to Friday’s first semifinal at the OSAA Class 6A girls basketball state tournament, but in the end, a trio of worthy state champions were crowned throughout the area.
Tualatin, which had been No. 1 all year, lost in that wild finish, leading to a new team taking over the top spot in our final High School On SI Oregon Top 25 girls basketball rankings.
1. West Linn (26-3)
Last week: 2
The Lions won the first state championship in program history, defeating South Medford 61-56 in the Class 6A final.
2. South Medford (26-3)
Last week: 3
The Panthers advanced to the 6A final in incredible fashion, then ran out of gas down the stretch against West Linn.
3. West Albany (24-5)
Last week: 7
Junior Payton Starwalt was held without a 3-pointer in the quarterfinals, then hit nine over the final two games to lead the Bulldogs to their first 5A state championship.
4. Benson (26-3)
Last week: 4
The Astros ran into a buzzsaw against West Linn in the 6A semifinals, then beat a deflated Tualatin team in the third-place game.
5. Tualatin (26-3)
Last week: 1
The Timberwolves sustained the ultimate gut-punch in the 6A semifinals, then couldn’t bounce back the next day and finished in fifth place.
6. Springfield (25-4)
Last week: 8
The Millers reached their fourth 5A final in the past seven years but couldn’t deny West Albany its first championship.
7. Stayton (24-3)
Last week: 15
The Eagles successfully defended their 4A state championship, defeating St. Helens 34-26 in the final.
8. South Albany (23-5)
Last week: 9
The RedHawks fell to Springfield in the 5A semifinals, then came back to beat Redmond and place third.
9. Crater (24-5)
Last week: 6
The Comets lost to eventual 5A champion West Albany in the quarterfinals, then won twice in the consolation bracket to place fourth.
10. Nelson (23-7)
Last week: 11
The Hawks closed their first 6A tournament appearance with a pair of consolation wins to place fourth.
11. Sherwood (25-5)
Last week: 10
The Bowmen were one of the youngest teams in the 6A field and will build on their sixth-place finish in their first Chiles Center appearance.
12. Amity (28-2)
Last week: 12
The Warriors won the 3A title a week ago.
13. St. Helens (20-6)
Last week: Not ranked
The Lions made it to the 4A state final for the first time by upsetting the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds before falling to defending champion Stayton.
14. Henley (22-6)
Last week: 22
Sophomore Makayla Schroeder had a breakout 4A tournament, finishing it with 29 points and 17 rebounds in a 67-51 win over Baker in the third-place game.
15. Redmond (25-3)
Last week: 5
The Panthers’ bid for a first 5A state title ended in the semifinals against West Albany before they eventually placed fifth.
16. Baker (23-6)
Last week: 13
The Bulldogs’ win streak reached 10 after the 4A quarterfinals before back-to-back defeats to St. Helens and Henley left them taking home a fifth-place trophy.
17. Crook County (19-9)
Last week: 25
The Cowgirls made it one round farther this year, getting to the consolation final at the 5A tournament before losing to Crater and placing sixth.
18. Wilsonville (23-5)
Last week: 14
The Wildcats had a heartbreaking end to their season, losing to Crook County on a buzzer-beater in the 5A consolation semifinals.
19. Oregon City (18-10)
Last week: 16
The Pioneers were game in both of the games at the 6A tournament but ended up suffering double-digit losses to Benson and Nelson.
20. Silverton (19-9)
Last week: 18
The Foxes went 0-2 at the 5A state tournament, faltering late in their consolation semifinal game against Crater.
21. West Salem (17-12)
Last week: 17
The Titans’ second trip to the Chiles Center ended with losses to Tualatin and Sherwood.
22. Southridge (18-8)
Last week: 19
The Skyhawks lost in the 6A second round.
23. Regis (29-1)
Last week: 23
The Rams won the 2A state title a week ago.
24. Vale (27-2)
Last week: 21
The Vikings lost in the 3A state final.
25. Cascade (16-11)
Last week: Not ranked
The Cougars lost to Baker in the 4A quarterfinals but bounced back to place fourth, edging league rival Philomath 43-42 in the consolation final.
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René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.