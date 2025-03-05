For Jazzy Davidson and the rest of Clackamas' standout seniors, March 2025 is The Last Dance
CLACKAMAS — They’ve been together a long time.
They’ve experienced glory. They’ve dealt with disappointment.
And they’ve done it all together.
Now, the end is near, and they want to finish their journey together the absolute best way possible.
The large, talented, close-knit group of seniors on the Clackamas girls basketball team — there are eight of them — are in their final postseason run together, and while there definitely are some mixed feelings about that, one thing is for sure — how they want their journey to end.
“We’ve been super vocal about our goal — we want to win a state championship,” Clackamas senior Reyce Mogel said after the Cavaliers’ dominant 89-38 win over North Medford in a Class 6A state playoff first-round game Tuesday at Clackamas High School.
“We’re trying to win it all,” Cavaliers senior Sara Barhoum said.
“It would mean everything,” Clackamas senior Jazzy Davidson said of winning a state title. “We’re like sisters. We love each other hard, but sometimes we have hardships, and we fight like sisters. But we love each other at the end of the day, so it would just mean everything.”
Of the eight seniors, six of them — Avery Peterson, Dylan Mogel, Reyce Mogel, Kayden Lacy, Barhoum and Davidson — have been on the Clackamas varsity roster since they were freshmen. The other two seniors, Allie Roden and Teagan Dixon, have been there since they were sophomores.
But the connection goes even further back than that.
“We’ve been playing together since fourth grade, fifth grade maybe,” Davidson said. “It’s been a long time.”
That’s why there are those mixed feelings.
“It’s kind of bittersweet. It’s our last round together, and most of us have been together since fifth grade,” Reyce Mogel said. “We’re all super close. We’re sisters off the court, and that translates to how we play on the court. We all get along, and that helps build the chemistry.”
“Honestly, I don’t even know how to explain it,” Peterson said. “Everyone is super excited, obviously, but it’s also kind of sad. It’s our last go-around, and we’ve been playing together forever. But I think it’s an exciting thing to look forward to.”
“It’s surreal,” said Barhoum, a University of Oregon commit. “It’s our last run, and we’ve just worked so hard, and this is what we’ve worked for the past four years, so we’re ready to get it.”
Davidson, a USC commit and a Naismith High School Girls Player of the Year award finalist, gets a smile when she talks about the last run for the seniors.
“It’s been so much fun,” she said. “We’re all best friends. We laugh, we joke off the court, but on the court, it’s just straight business. So, we’re just really excited to come into Chiles (Center, site of the Class 6A state tournament) and get it done.”
The Clackamas seniors have experienced plenty of success during their high school basketball careers. In their four years, including Tuesday’s playoff win over North Medford, the Cavaliers are 101-13.
As freshmen, the current group of seniors helped the Cavaliers finish third at the Class 6A state tournament. Their sophomore season, the seniors helped the team earn the state championship, downing South Medford 56-46 in the Class 6A title game.
As juniors, Clackamas was primed to repeat, but those plans were derailed with a 51-47 loss to Benson in a state tournament semifinal.
That’s given the seniors even more motivation for this year’s final run.
“For sure, that’s motivation. I feel like it hasn’t left any of our minds since we lost that semifinal game. So, we’re just really ready to come back,” Davidson said. “We’re just ready to come back and take what we feel like we lost last year.”
“We want to get another state championship, to redeem ourselves from last year,” Peterson said. “That’s definitely motivation. It was kind of like a punch in the face that we needed, to wake up and find out that starting games off slow doesn’t work very well.”
Clackamas, the No. 5 seed in this year’s playoffs, improved to 24-2 (with both losses coming against nationally ranked out-of-state teams) with the win over North Medford. The Cavaliers have one more hurdle to clear before the state tournament, as they’ll play host to 12th-seeded Beaverton in a second-round game Friday.
Be it Friday’s game or the Class 6A state tournament, the Cavaliers know what they need to do to reach their ultimate goal.
“Just teamwork, playing as a team and having each other’s backs,” Davidson said. “We just need to stay within ourselves and not let any outside noise disrupt what’s going on.”
“Playoffs are the time to lock in and do what we’ve been working on in practice and, obviously, play as hard as we can,” Peterson said.
“I think we just need to stay connected. We’re the only ones that can get in our way. As long as we’re together and playing as one unit, we’ll be good,” Reyce Mogel said. “We get our offense going through our defense. That’s a big thing for us. We are a defensive team, and that translates to our offense.”
That certainly seemed to be the case for the Cavaliers in the first-round win against North Medford. Clackamas got off to a bit of a slow start and led 5-4 just over two minutes into the game.
That’s when the Cavaliers — and their defense — took over.
Sparked by its swarming defense, Clackamas went on a 24-2 run on its way to claiming a 31-7 lead at the end of the opening period.
The Cavaliers forced nine turnovers in the first quarter, with Davidson having three steals and Reyce Mogel and Peterson getting two apiece. Barhoum provided the offensive power, scoring 16 points with four 3-pointers.
Clackamas’ second quarter was even more impressive. The Cavaliers opened the period on a 22-0 run, taking a 53-7 lead when sophomore Tatum Landolt sank a 3-pointer after a steal by Davidson.
Clackamas forced 10 more turnovers in the quarter and outscored the Black Tornado 34-7 in the period, taking a 65-14 halftime lead.
Davidson turned in a monster performance in the second quarter with 12 points, two rebounds, two steals, two assists and a block.
From there, the Cavaliers soared to the 89-38 victory.
“I think we just played really well as a team,” Davidson said. “I feel like everyone chipped in and did their part. It was a great team win, so we’re off to a great start.”
“I think it was really good,” Reyce Mogel said. “We all came out tonight with the same goal in mind, so it was super good.”
“It was good,” Barhoum said. “It was a good first win (in the playoffs).”
Barhoum had a game-high 27 points with seven 3-pointers. She added two steals.
Davidson had 25 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals. Mogel had 10 points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists. Peterson had eight points and three steals, and Roden also scored eight points.
Clackamas was 37 for 66 from the field with 11 3-pointers.
Likely more important to the Cavaliers — especially the seniors — the win gave them another chance to have fun with their close group of friends.
“It’s been really fun. The group is awesome, and the culture has been really good. We’re just ready for it,” Barhoum said. “We have a lot of fun — every practice, every game.”
“It’s been super fun,” Reyce Mogel said. “Getting to come up together is super special.”
And, of course, there’s the championship goal.
“It would be really, really good for us to have all the hard work result in coming out with a win,” Peterson said.
