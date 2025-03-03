Forest Grove girls wrestling voted High School on SI Oregon Team of the Week (3/3/2025)
Congratulations to the Forest Grove girls wrestling team for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Team of the Week for the week of Feb. 17-23.
The Vikings triumphed at the Class 6A/5A Special District 1 tournament at Century High School. Forest Grove had 197 points. The Vikings had two individual champions in Renae Cook (130 pounds) and Kennedy Blanton (140).
The Vikings received 55.86% of the vote, beating out the Crook County wrestling team, which finished second with 27.59%. The Banks girls basketball team was third with 12.41%, and the Scio boys basketball team was fourth with 1.38%.
We are accepting Oregon Team of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate a team, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App