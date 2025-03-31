Forest Grove softball voted High School on SI Oregon Team of the Week (3/31/2025)
Congratulations to the Forest Grove softball team for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Team of the Week for the week of March 17-23.
The Vikings got off to a flying start to the season, getting a 12-0 victory at Corvallis and a 3-0 win against Westview. Sophomore Kherington Wright threw 10 shutout innings, striking out 18, in the two wins.
The Vikings received 50% of the vote, beating out the Roseburg girls lacrosse team, which finished second with 25%. The Vernonia boys track and field team and the Willamette softball team tied for third, each with 12.5%.
