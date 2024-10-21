Gabe Hayden of Clackamas voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Football Athlete of the Week (10/21/2024)
Congratulations to Clackamas’ Gabe Hayden for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Football Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 7-13.
Hayden, a senior offensive lineman on the Clackamas team, called “Gub” by his teammates, and known for his hard work, kindness and respect, has had a big season for the Cavaliers, while helping them get a 21-13 win at Barlow in a Mt. Hood Conference contest.
Hayden received 59.05% of the vote, beating out Caden McMahon, a junior on the Sandy team, who finished second with 39.11%. Cruz Veliz, a senior on the Woodburn team, was third with 1.18%, and Mark Wiepert, a senior on the Wilsonville team, was fourth with 0.06%. There were nearly 17,000 votes tallied this week.
