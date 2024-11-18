Giancarlo Rendon Benitez of Catlin Gabel voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week (11/18/2024)
Congratulations to Catlin Gabel’s Giancarlo Rendon Benitez for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week for the week of Nov. 4-10.
Rendon Benitez, a sophomore on the Catlin Gabel team, converted two penalty kicks in the Eagles’ 3-2 home win over Valley Catholic in a Class 3A/2A/1A state playoff quarterfinal match.
Rendon Benitez received 45.39% of the vote, beating out Ruben Bell, a sophomore on the Stayton team, who finished second with 42.11%. Ryder Sendecke, a junior on the Oregon Episcopal School team, was third with 3.29%, and Edwin Cuevas-George, a sophomore on the McMinnville team, was fourth with 1.97%.
