Grafton Watah of Klamath Union voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week (1/13/2025)
Congratulations to Klamath Union’s Grafton Watah for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 30-Jan. 5.
Watah, a senior on the Klamath Union team, scored 35 points on 13-of-23 shooting with five rebounds, three assists and two blocks for the Pelicans in an 81-61 nonleague loss at Bend.
Watah received 49.47% of the vote, beating out Brady Muilenburg, a senior on the Ridgeview team, who finished second with 21.54%. Tobias Akpan, a senior on the Phoenix team, was third with 16.61%, and Josh Zander, a senior on the Crane team, was fourth with 5.33%. There were nearly 1,000 votes tallied this week.
