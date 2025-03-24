Hadley Craig of Silverton voted High School on SI Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the Week (3/24/2025)
Congratulations to Silverton’s Hadley Craig for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week for the week of March 10-16.
Craig, a senior wing on the Silverton team, turned in a double-double with 19 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals in the Foxes’ 63-58 win over West Albany in a Class 5A state tournament quarterfinal game at Linfield University. She had 22 points and 12 rebounds in a 48-39 semifinal loss to South Albany.
Craig received 23.08% of the vote, beating out Love Lei Best, a freshman on the Tualatin team, who finished second with 15.38%. Breeci Hampton, a sophomore on the Stayton team, was third with 11.54%, and Sara Barhoum, a senior on the Clackamas team, Kaylor Buse, a sophomore on the West Linn team, Sara Mangan, a junior on the Southridge team, and Jordyn Smith, a senior on the Tualatin team, tied for fourth, each with 7.69%.
